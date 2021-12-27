Although obsessed with Donald Trump, the media were blind to the threat of violence





In this daily series, Newsweek explores the stages leading up to the January 6 Capitol Riot.

On December 27, the last Sunday of 2020, the media struggled to deliver happy news in a year dominated by COVID and then Donald Trump’s post-election dissension.

COVID cases have reached 80 million worldwide and over the weekend the United States hit a grim indicator: 1 in 1,000 Americans have died in the pandemic. Los Angeles County alone was experiencing one death from COVID every ten minutes.

The media were obsessed with Donald Trump but did not notice the threats of violence that were brewing. Thousands of Trump supporters stormed the United States Capitol following a “Stop the Steal” rally on January 6, 2021 in Washington, DC. Spencer Platt / Getty Images

On Sunday, Dr Anthony Fauci expressed fears that the state of the pandemic could worsen in the coming weeks. “… [T]The reason I’m concerned and my colleagues in public health are also concerned is that we could very well see a post-seasonal wave, in the sense of Christmas, New Years, … wave after wave, because that, if you look at the slope, the slope of the cases that we experienced in late fall and early winter, it’s really quite disturbing. “

“We’re really at a very critical point,” Fauci said.

Then there was the Christmas morning bombing in Nashville, still raw in people’s minds, a reminder that nothing has stopped for the pandemic. Although terrorism has been downplayed, analysts clung to other implications. “I think this is a wake-up call and a warning to all of us about the vulnerability of our infrastructure,” former FBI Deputy Director Frank Figliuzzi told CBS’s Face the Nation. “We focused, post 9/11, on… getting our hands on all the chemical companies, the massive orders for known explosives precursors,” he said, calling on traders and businesses to be even more vigilant.

“[T]he notion of an impersonator seeing what happened in Nashville and trying to do it himself is very real, ”he said.

“We haven’t really talked about infrastructure in this country in the context of individuals trying to carry out attacks against them,” former Assistant Homeland Security Secretary Elizabeth Neumann told ABC this week, “but it ‘It’s just a stark reminder that he’s extremely vulnerable and we’re overdue for some pretty big investments. “

On NBC’s Meet the Press, there was no talk of Nashville or COVID: the entire show was about Joe Biden and what kind of president he would be. The closest program has been to question two governors about the difficult times and to be targeted by COVID protesters. Ohio Governor Mike Dewine said, “I think it’s understandable that people are upset. It’s been nine months since this has gone on. People are fed up, so I get it.”

“Trump’s final days in power are shaping up to be the most volatile and unpredictable of a presidency defined by its volatility and unpredictability,” Jonathan Karl said on ABC’s This Week.

ABC had Republican Gov. of Maryland Larry Hogan, Karl asked if he was concerned about the damage Donald Trump could do in his last 24 days in office. Hogan cited Trump’s delay in signing the COVID stimulus bill, his veto on the defense clearance bill. “Millions of people will suffer,” Hogan said. “The paycheck protection plan expired in July. Unemployment benefits are about to expire tomorrow. And we have to do it.”

Asked about Trump’s call for an ultimate fight on January 6, Hogan reassured viewers that Joe Biden would be sworn in on January 20. “There is a lot of misinformation out there,” Hogan said. “Everyone wants every legal vote to be counted. We want the election to be fair and appropriate.”

“I hope the vice-president [Mike Pence] understands that [January 6 is a purely ceremonial job] and will assume his constitutional office on Jan. 6, “former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie told ABC. people did on election day, which was to elect Joe Biden as the next president of the United States.”

None of the dominant Sunday morning news shows mentioned the protests that were brewing or the likelihood of violence.

“See you in Washington, DC on January 6th. Don’t miss it, ”Donald Trump tweeted on Sunday.

Chris Christie admitted that there could be “a few stories” surrounding Joe Biden’s nomination. The President-elect delivers remarks at the Queen Theater on December 28, 2020 in Wilmington, Delaware. Mark Makela / Getty Images

