Turkey urges Russia to moderate NATO demands on Ukraine

The senior Turkish diplomat publicly urged the Russian government to drop what he called Moscow’s unilateral demands on NATO and Ukraine.

Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Russia should take a moderate approach in its demands with the Western alliance.

For a proposal to be accepted, it must be acceptable to both parties. Russia has made some proposals. But maybe NATO is asking for the same kind of guarantees from Russia. It’s not a one-sided issue, Cavusoglu told reporters on Monday.

If the demands are maximalist, I’m not saying that Russia is maximalist, in any case both sides must be constructive, ”he said, adding:“ They should come to the table with proposals that both sides can accept.

If Russia has any specific expectations or problems from Turkey regarding the reduction of tensions between Russia and NATO, Turkey will assess this positively, because our goal is clear, said the foreign minister.

Everyone would be affected, God forbid, by the conflicts in the region.

Cavusolgus’ comments come amid heightened tensions over Russia’s massive military build-up on its border with Ukraine. The Russian measures have raised alarm bells in the Western alliance and prompted urgent calls for further arms transfers by the Ukrainian government.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his American counterpart Joe Biden was talking on tensions and other issues during a video call of more than two hours earlier this month.

Why is this important: Turkey, a NATO member under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, has maintained close ties with Moscow and Kiev, missing no opportunity to play both sides of the Western rivalry with Russia.

Yet Ankara’s support for Ukraine’s claims to Crimea, which Russia unilaterally annexed in 2015, and public support for Kyiv’s future NATO membership have proven to be a thorn in the side of Russia’s side. Putin.

Ankara’s sale of Bayraktar TB-2 drones to Ukraine over the past year has further angered the Kremlin, which sees Kiev increasing defense transfers from NATO countries and Ukrainian President Voldomyr Zelenskys’ calls to joining the alliance as an affront to Moscow’s regional interests.

Turkish drones played a central role in Azerbaijan’s victory over Armenian forces in the Nagorno-Karabakh war last year.

Meanwhile, the United States has sent more than $ 2.5 billion in military aid to Kiev, including Javelin anti-tank missiles, following a popular uprising that overthrew the Ukrainian leader who was friendly to Russia in 2014.

Erdogan has positioned his government as a mediator in the crisis, seeing Turkey’s interests in the Black Sea region as potentially threatened by any expansion of Russia’s war in Ukraine.

The Turkish president told reporters last month that he was Speaking to Putin frequently on the matter.

Moscow’s response has been cold, at least publicly. Earlier this month, the Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Erdogans mediation would be welcome if it convinces Kiev to comply with Russia’s demands on the Minsk agreements.

And after: More western military equipment will almost certainly flow to Kiev if Russia invades, but lead a military response by the United States or Turkey remains unlikely for the moment.

The Biden administration has offered to reopen talks between the NATO alliance and Moscow to allay Russia’s concerns. A NATO-Russia Council meeting has been proposed for January 12, although the Kremlin has not publicly agreed.

Meanwhile, Washington threatens to inflict unprecedented economic sanctions if Putin orders an attack.

