PM Modi received 35kg of ‘Trishul’ in Himachal Pradesh, praises CM Thakur





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched projects worth Rs 11,581 crore and attended a ceremony to launch new investments worth Rs 28,192 crore in Himachal Pradesh ahead of the year election campaign, also strongly supporting the leadership of Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur. Modi, who arrived in Mandi this morning on a day coinciding with the four years of the BJP government, described Thakur as an “energetic and popular” leader, sending a clear political message on the upcoming elections to be held in Himachal Pradesh. under the direction of the Chief Minister. Jai Ram Thakur. In a rally he addressed at the historic Paddal Land in Mandi, Modi said Thakur and his team had worked hard and failed to stop the pace of development despite the pandemic. “Several development projects have sprung up in the state and infrastructure has improved dramatically under Jai Ram Thakur,” Modi said, ending all speculation about a possible change in leadership following the recent results of the Jai Ram Thakur. bypoll, which went against the BJP. Modi said the BJP had always worked for “Sabka Vikas” while others had only worked for “Pariwar ka Swasth, Pariwar ka Vikas”. He also targeted the non-BJP government for its dismal record in the vaccination campaign for which Himachal Pradesh has reached number one in the country. “There are two ideologies at work in the country – an ideology of ‘Vilamb’ (backwardness) and another ideology of ‘Vikas’ (development)”. Earlier, the Prime Minister laid the foundation stone for the Renukaji Multi-Purpose Dam project, such a Renukaji 7,000 crore project aimed at providing surplus drinking water in Delhi at a distance of 250 km. The project had been caught in delays and legal tangles for three decades and just two weeks ago the Union Cabinet approved it. Six states namely Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand and Delhi will benefit from the project upon completion six years later. Himachal Pradesh will get 40 MW of electricity from the project, as a 148 meter rockfill dam will provide water storage to the Giri River, a tributary of the Yamuna in Sirmaur district. Modi laid the foundation stone for the 210 MW Luhri –I project. It will be built at a cost of over Rs 1,800 crore. The cornerstone of the Dhaulasidh Hydel project was also laid by Modi on Monday. The 66 MW project will be built at a cost of over Rs 680 crore. PM dedicated the 111 MW Sawra-Kuddu power project commissioned at a cost of around Rs 2,080 crore in Shimla district. Himachal will get an income worth over Rs 120 crore per year from the project upon its completion. At the groundbreaking ceremony, Modi interacted with investors including Sachit Jain, whose company already has an investment of Rs 2,600 crore in the state with another proposed investment of Rs 600 crore pending. In 2019, the State had mobilized an investment of Rs 92,000 crore. Projects worth Rs 13,100 crore had already been inaugurated before the Covid-19 epidemic. In Himachal, Modi also spoke about the need to preserve the environment and asserted that around the world India is known for making efforts to preserve the environment, as well as building development infrastructure. The Center is working to tackle the problem of single-use plastic in Himachal Pradesh as well as the national campaign against single-use plastic. “Our government is also working on the management of plastic waste,” he said. He said tourists visiting Himachal Pradesh also have a responsibility to keep the mountains clean and free from plastic.

