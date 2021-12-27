Politics
Kyle Griffin says Chinese human rights violations ‘alleged’
An MSNBC producer sparked a reaction from a legion of critics over the Christmas weekend by suggesting that China’s human rights violations were simply “alleged.”
“Japan has decided not to send senior officials to the Beijing Olympics in February, a move that will align it with the US diplomatic boycott of alleged human rights violations by China,” the producer said. Kyle griffin wrote in the Sunday missive on Twitter.
Japan said on Friday it would follow the United States’ lead in keeping its top diplomats at home following the 2022 Winter Olympics due in Beijing in February. The move is an effort to shame China for its abuse of Uyghurs in Xinjiang province, where it keeps more than a million members of the ethnic minority incarcerated in “re-education camps.”
Former detainees have detailed to have been interrogated, tortured, sexually abused and forcibly sterilized, while a 2020 report by the Australian Strategic Policy Institute found that 82 Western companies benefited from their forced labor, including Apple, BMW, Gap and Nike. Documents leak Communist Party of China and published in full last month, revealed the unusually involved role that the Chinese President Xi jinping plays by overseeing the oppression of the Uyghurs.
Critics despising Griffin’s friendly message to Xi were quick to berate the hapless producer.
As a parent of a Uyghur victim of #Chinas genocidal policies, @ kylegriffin1, I am offended by your choice of words. Allegations of human rights violations? Are Uyghur lives and testimonies disposable? For Americans, genocide must be a hard line.#BoycottBeijingOlympics #FreeGulshanAbbas https://t.co/GofGR2qGjT
Rushan Abbas (@RushanAbbas) December 26, 2021
Alleged pic.twitter.com/8TXO81TMpf
Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) December 27, 2021
MSNBC promotes CCP propaganda. Typical. https://t.co/OKQNa99mnD
Elliott Hamilton (@ElliottRHams) December 27, 2021
I wouldn’t want to slander Xi Jinping. https://t.co/UrNpurkUiA
Noam Blum (@neontaster) December 27, 2021
Senior Producer for MSNBCs Lawrence ODonnell
Alleged https://t.co/yVsXDJZMEY
Cameron Cawthorne (@Cam_Cawthorne) December 27, 2021
Thanks to the MSNBC producer for saying that human rights violations in China are just presumed and not firmly established, you are an absolute clown. https://t.co/uOkll0IPJ7
Max Abrahms (@MaxAbrahms) December 27, 2021
NBC paid $ 7.75 billion for rights to the Olympics from 2022 to 2032, including Beijing, so the alleged word does a lot of CYA here. https://t.co/becheIv4mi
Tim Murtaugh (@TimMurtaugh) December 27, 2021
