Debunked: Trump killed thousands of voters in Georgia. The state electoral council found only four.





In former President Donald Trump’s now infamous appeal to Georgian election officials urging them to overturn the 2020 election results, he claimed 5,000 people were killed in the election.

New information reveals that Mr. Trump’s claims were grossly flawed; only four votes were cast by people who died at the time of the election.

The results came to light after The Associated Press analyzed an hour-long recording of the call and verified Mr. Trump’s claims against the real facts.

Shortly after the election, Mr Trump called Georgian Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to try to convince him to find enough votes for him to win the state. During the call, Mr. Trump gave the official a sales pitch filled with misinformation in an attempt to convince him to step in and manipulate the results to his advantage.

The other thing, the dead. So the dead voted. And I think the number is in the … almost 5,000 people, Mr. Trump told Mr. Raffensperger. And they went to the obituaries. They used all kinds of methods to come up with a specific number. And a low is close to around 5,000 voters.

The idea that 5,000 votes in a single state were cast on behalf of deceased people is hard to believe, and for good reason; it’s a lie.

On Saturday, Raffensperger confirmed after an investigation that only two votes had been cast on behalf of the deceased.

The actual number was two. Of them. Two deceased people who voted. And so it is false, he said in a statement.

Election officials investigated the complaint and found that three people had voted illegally and that another person with a name similar to someone who was not eligible to vote had been wrongly identified as an illegal voter.

In one case, a 74-year-old widow submitted a postal ballot on behalf of her husband, William Nelson, after his death in September 2020.

He was going to vote Republican, and she said, I’m going to cancel your vote because I vote Democratic. It was kind of a joke between them, Barry Bishop, attorney for Sharon Nelson of Canton, told the Georgia State Election Commission. She received the postal ballot and carried out her wishes … Now she realizes that it was not the right thing to do.

In other cases, postal ballots were filled out by people who died shortly before the election, but the ballots were sent out as filled before the person’s death. In total, the total number of deceased voters who voted in Georgia was four, of which only two were declared illegal.

The State Election Board can impose fines on people who voted illegally between $ 100 and $ 5,000.

