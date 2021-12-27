President Joko Widodo wants to stop importing drugs for medical devices





SOE Indofarma will focus on the development of the medicinal plants industry REPUBLIKA.CO.ID, DENPASAR – President Joko Widodo has expressed his desire for the government to end imports of medical devices, drugs and medicinal raw materials. The President hopes that these goods can be produced in Indonesia. “Health devices, drugs, medicinal raw materials, we have to stop importing these items again and we will.” We produce it ourselves in our country, “the president said in his speech as he witnessed the event. revolutionary Bali International Hospital (RS) located in Sanur Tourist Area, Denpasar City, Bali Province, on Monday, December 27, 2021. In order to suppress imports of medicinal raw materials, Minister of State Enterprises (BUMN) Erick Thohir said Indofarma will focus on the development of the medicinal plants industry. Erick assessed that Indonesia has a natural and skilled culture to develop the industry. “We have our own herbal industry, sir. Indeed, we have nature and have a culture regarding this herbal industry. That is why our Indofarma will focus on developing the herbal industry rather than processing, ”said Erick. Erick Thohir said that currently his staff has consolidated the BUMN health cluster. It is part of forming an ecosystem to build health resilience and independence. “We know this ecosystem is the key. If we are left alone, in the end of course, we will not have a unified force to resist the waves that will occur in the future, ”said the Minister of Public Enterprises. Ministry BUMN also successfully merged Biofarma as a holding company (holding business) which oversees Kimia Farma, Indofarma and a number of hospitals under the Indonesia Healthcare Corporation (IHC). Moreover, from a commercial point of view Organic Farm should be able to open up new opportunities in the health industry such as the vaccination industry. “Therefore, we are now trying to work with various parts, whether it is an mRNA vaccine or a recombinant protein, which we are still exploring today,” he said. Regarding vaccination, Erick explained that on December 13, the clinical trial of the vaccine produced by Biofarma had started. With the start of the clinical trial, Erick hopes that next year Indonesia will be able to produce vaccines independently. “Of course, we hope that with these first, second and third clinical trials, we can also phase out vaccine imports next year. We are ready to produce 77 million (dose) for the first stage which can begin, if God wills it in July, ”he said.

