Deshorn Brown hat-trick helps NorthEast United share booty with Mumbai city





Jamaican Deshorn Brown’s netted a sensational hat-trick against defending champions Mumbai City FC in their 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL) game, but failed to give NorthEast United FC all three points on Monday . (More football news)

The two teams were content with a 3-3 draw at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa with Igor Angulo (33rd and 52nd) and Bipin Thounaojam scoring for the Islanders.

With 16 points from eight matches (five wins, one draw and two losses), Mumbai City remained top of the 11 teams in the ISL 2021-22 points table, while the Highlanders are ninth with eight points from nine matches. . They won two, drew two and lost five.

In an upside down match, Mumbai almost took the lead in the second minute when Ahmed Jahouh’s delivery was greeted by Ygor Catatau. But the last attempt, a threshing header, was brilliantly saved by Mirshad Michu in the NorthEast United goal.

Mumbai led the initial exchanges with Cassio Gabriel and Jahouh pulling the strings down the middle and allowing goalkeeper Mohammad Nawaz to watch the action from a safe distance in the first quarter.

Then Mathias Coureur de tête tested Nawaz.

Against the run of the game, NorthEast United drew first blood with Brown taking just 29 minutes to make a statement on his return to the side.

The Jamaican striker took advantage of a brilliant diagonal ball from the impressive Imran Khan to knock it down and slip home past a rushing goalkeeper.

Stung by the backhand just before the half hour mark, Mumbai increased the stake and were quickly rewarded. Bipin pierced the left flank and framed it for Angulo who slammed home from close range.

Seven minutes later and five minutes before halftime, Angulo became supplier as the experienced Spaniard set up an overlapping Bipin, the latter affecting for the first time from a tight angle.

Mirshad was left high and dry as he let one pass his near post, failing to get down in time.

At the break, Mumbai led 2-1, with NorthEast United following suit.

It was action early in the second half as Hernan Santana forced Nawaz to make a superb save three minutes after half-time.

Mumbai added to their tally soon after as Angulo scored his second goal on a brilliant assist from Ygor Catatau.

Mumbai’s joy was short-lived as the excellent Brown put his name on the scoresheet again, moving away from his marker and using the power to smash the ball through the keeper and into the back of the net .

Mumbai continued to press hard and a command from Bipin was well saved by Mirshad.

Then Brown completed his hat-trick, guiding Imran’s shot into an empty net after Rahul Bheke failed to clear the danger. Nawaz, again leaving his line, was also guilty.

Mathias Coureur, Angulo and Bheke missed chances on both sides as both teams searched for the winner, but the clash ended in a dead end.

