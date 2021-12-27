Did Donald Trump Jr. tell Bible-following conservatives that they “didn’t get us anything”?





In December 2021, controversy erupted over comments allegedly made by Donald Trump Jr., son and adviser to former President Donald Trump, at a conservative convention in Arizona.

On December 21, for example, Relevant magazine ran an article under the headline Bible scholar Donald Trump Jr. Tells Young Conservatives that following the Bible has done us nothing “:

On Sunday, Turning Point USA hosted Donald Trump Jr. where he praised a crowd of young conservatives as the Freedom Frontline, but warned that following Bible teaching like turning the other cheek is holding them back and not having us. nothing brought.

We turned the other cheek and I kind of understand the biblical reference, I understand the mentality, but it hasn’t gotten us anything, Trump said. OKAY? This did not bring us anything, whereas we gave up ground in all the major institutions.

On December 26, Atlantic magazine published an opinion column by Peter Wehner, a former speechwriter for former Republican President George W. Bush. The title and caption read The Gospel of Donald Trump Jr. and the former president’s son told a crowd that Jesus’ teachings have done us nothing.

In connection with this column, U.S. Representative Adam Kinzinger, an anti-Trump Republican congressman from Illinois, wrote on Twitter The teachings of Jesus have done us nothing. Wow.

There was an element of truth in these characterizations of what Trump Jr. said, but he did not say that any Bible teaching or any teaching of Jesus had missed American conservatives an important distinction. We therefore publish a note of Mixture.

What Donald Trump Jr. Said (And Didn’t Say)

Trump Jr. made the remarks in question on Dec. 19, during his speech at AmericaFest, hosted by conservative youth organization Turning Point USA, in Phoenix, Arizona. The relevant comments can be viewed below, and the following is an excerpt from the transcript:

Burning down federal courthouses all over the west coast, taking them over, trapping the police inside, it’s not an insurgency, guys. But if your grandmother was somewhere within 200 miles of Washington DC on January 6, she’s under investigation by the FBI, right? I mean, talking about an agency that has gone astray.

And what’s funny is that. We have to make the distinction. I was at events last week. Six people from the FBI came up to me, I’m like Oh my God, what have I done now? Russia Russia Russia Russia? Something else ? And it was exactly the opposite. They came to me and apologized. To the right? Because we have to distinguish between leadership and door kickers. Guys who carry guns, they get it. They are more ashamed of what happened to the leaders than all of us. But it’s the lawyers / bureaucrats at the top, the guys who’ve never touched a gun, who have managed to infiltrate all aspects of our government, our institutions. They are the ones controlled by the left. And that’s because we allowed it to happen.

That’s why watching a band like this here means so much to me. That’s why I took my butt on a plane and flew to the west coast to talk for half an hour, only to come back. [Crowd cheers and applauds]. Because we are the front line of freedom. [Crowd cheers]. We are the front line of freedom. And if we unite, we can tackle these institutions. But we have to do it together. Okay?

This is where we went wrong for a long time. If we get together, they can’t all cancel us. [Crowd cheers and applauds]. Okay? They won’t. And that will be against a lot of our beliefs, because I would love not to have to participate in the culture of cancellation. I would love it not to exist. But as long as that’s the case, folks, we better play the same game. Okay? We’ve been playing T-ball for half a century, when they play hardball and cheat. To the right? We turned the other cheek and I understand, I understand, in a way, the biblical reference, I understand the mentality, but it hasn’t helped us. Okay? It didn’t bring us anything. While we have ceded ground in all the major institutions of our country. To the right? We abandoned academia, we abandoned pop culture, they took control of the upper echelons of law enforcement, they took control of the upper echelons of our military

It’s clear, looking at Trump Jr.’s remarks in their full context, that he was arguing more broadly that American conservatives should be more pragmatic and ruthless in pursuing their political goals. To this end, he felt that the principle of turning the other cheek had proved unnecessary for this movement.

Turning the other cheek, taken from the Sermon on the Mount, is an important maxim in Christian moral philosophy, but it is far from the only one. In rejecting its usefulness to American conservatives, Trump Jr. was not rejecting the value of all Christian and Biblical principles.

