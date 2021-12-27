Boris Johnson decides not to impose further restrictions on Covid for England before New Years





Boris Johnson has suspended the imposition of new restrictions in England ahead of New Years Eve despite the continued rise in the number of coronavirus cases over the Christmas weekend. The British Prime Minister has decided not to act after a briefing on the latest data on infections from England’s chief medical officer, Professor Chris Whitty, and the government’s chief scientific adviser, Sir Patrick Vallance. A pause in collecting information from the UK over the bank holiday weekend meant the government on Monday released incomplete data for the three days for England only. But combined with initial data from Scotland, they suggested the new infection levels on Christmas Day were close to the record 122,186 infections reported across the UK on Friday. In England alone, 113,628 new infections were confirmed on Christmas Day, with an additional 103,558 on December 26 and 98,515 in the last 24-hour period. In Scotland the provisional figures for the three days were 8,252, 11,030 and 10,562 respectively. Confirming the Prime Minister’s decision, Health Secretary Sajid Javid urged the British to “be cautious” as the New Year approaches, celebrate outdoors where possible and pass flow tests sideways before visiting family and friends. “Of course, we look at the data on a daily basis – that hasn’t changed over the Christmas period – but there won’t be any further metrics until the New Year,” Javid said. “Celebrate outside if you can, have some ventilation inside if you can, be careful. And when we step into the New Year, of course, then we’ll see if we need to take any further action – but nothing more until then at least. Javid said 90% of all reported cases are now the new Omicron variant. Johnson’s decision to halt the tightening of restrictions puts England at odds with the rest of the UK, whose decentralized administrations imposed stricter social distancing rules on Sunday to curb the spread of the Omicron variant. advised In Scotland, three households can socialize, with a recommended social distancing of one meter in places such as bars, restaurants and gyms. In Wales and Northern Ireland, a maximum of six people can meet in pubs, bars and restaurants, while nightclubs have been closed. Northern Ireland also recommended that socialization be limited to three households. Any move by the Prime Minister to impose further restrictions on England is likely to spark a political backlash from ministers and MPs in Johnson’s party who are skeptical of further measures. Johnson has vowed to recall Parliament before taking action and had already decided to do so before New Years Eve, given the two public holidays in England on Monday and Tuesday. A recall of deputies requires 48 hours’ notice. Problems arose on Monday when people in England were unable to book PCR tests for several hours. The UK Health Safety Agency said the problem was “temporary” and service resumed Monday afternoon.

