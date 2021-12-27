Advance: the 17 projects that Argentina requested to finance China

As part of the ratification of the global strategic alliance this Argentina has with China the government of Alberto Fernandez just sent to Beijing on list of 17 infrastructure projects that he proposed to finance himself entirely with Chinese capital.

In the document entitled “New integrated five-year plan to be proposed”, to which he had access The chronicler, The 17 projects that the Secretary for Strategic Affairs who directs Gustavo Bliz and the chancellor Santiago Cafeiero shipped to china. The idea is advance negotiations with Beijing for the signing of agreements that could possibly be signed Alberto Fernandez and his Chinese pair Xi jinping in February if the visit of the Head of State is carried out.

The document with the projects that Argentina has prioritized to be financed with the Chinese state’s yuan was presented to the Chinese National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) that he is the planning arm of Xi Jinping’s government and that he has a lot of power in the Communist scheme of the Chinese administration.

This is the project negotiation mechanism that Argentina has with China and which is coordinated by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Secretariat for Strategic Affairs within the framework of the Strategic dialogue for economic coordination and cooperation.

The document Argentina sent to China includes the following projects texts that the Xi Jinping government must analyze now:

1-Nuclear power plant IV

2-South Dams Kirchner and Cepernic

3-Work System gas pipelines

4-Rehabilitation system San Martin Line Railways

5-Rehabilitation system Roca railway line

6 rehabilitation line Belgrano Cargas Railways

7-Modernization plan rail networks

8-Passengers from Buenos Aires rolling equipment

9-Plants drinking water treatment and aqueducts

10-Photovoltaic park Cauchari 4 and 5 Enlargement

11-Bridges: Chaco / Corrientes – Santa Fe / Paran

12-lanes flasks and improvements

13-Connectivity programs and bird fiber

14-Transmission and distribucin elctrica

15-Argentina Zarate-Centrales energy hub electric

16-Programs dwelling place and habitat

17-Wind park Cerro Arauco

In the document shot from Buenos Aires to Beijing appears Point 18 under a title which says “others to be defined / Chinese proposal”. Some of the aforementioned works have already been the subject of negotiations for many years, even since Vice President Cristina Kirchner signed the Comprehensive Strategic Alliance with China as President in 2010. Although there are also proposals which lack details in the title.

However, it is surprising to mention projects like that of The IV nuclear power plant, which during the government of Mauricio Macri had been abandoned due to lack of resources and which is now afloat . Only the nuclear power plant has a financing cost estimated at $ 8 billion and it is a project that has been in the pipeline for more than 10 years. To advance this proposal, NASA (Nucleo Electria Argentina SA) and CENEA (National Atomic Energy Commission). Apparently, China’s funding would be done with an 8-year grace period, which is paid for with the emission of energy once the plant is up and running.

At the same time, ambiguous items such as “Connectivity and fiber optic programs” appear on the list, which government sources say hint at the development of 5G phone technology. Or there is also “electrical transmission and distribution work” which does not have details.

The document containing the 17 Argentinian proposals was the product of an investigation carried out by Bliz in each ministry and which then made it compatible with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

As explained at The chronicler sources of the hierarchy of Casa Rosada the Argentine ambassador to China, Sabino Vaca Narvaja, tHe is now responsible for starting negotiations in Beijing on the “New Integrated Five-Year Plan” so that in February Alberto Fernández can possibly conclude part of the signing of these agreements with Xi Jinping.

