Turkish regulator files criminal complaints for lira transfers





Turkey’s banking regulator has filed a criminal complaint against more than 20 people, including former central bank governors, journalists and an economist, over alleged attempts to manipulate the country’s exchange rate in a move that could chill critics the government’s unorthodox economic policies. The Banking Regulatory and Supervisory Agency said on Twitter Monday that it was seeking legal action against 26 people and Twitter accounts for “their social media posts and [through] media ”, in the midst of a currency crisis that has reduced the value of the lira by 35% this year. Among the defendants is Durmus Yilmaz, who headed the central bank between 2006 and 2011 and is now an opposition MP. Rusdu Saracoglu, another former central bank governor, is also on the list published by the banking supervisory body. The regulator said its complaint was based on an article in the banking law that prohibits making statements in the media that could discredit or damage a bank’s reputation. The Turkish government frequently uses the courts to silence critics and has launched criminal charges against journalists and social media users for their statements during previous crises of volatility in financial markets. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan argued that a weaker pound would boost exports and economic growth and ordered the central bank to cut interest rates despite official inflation rates above 20%. He argues that high interest rates fuel inflation, contrary to mainstream economic theory. Erdogan was forced to introduce emergency measures on December 20 as the pound fell to a record high of 18.4 per dollar, down 60% on the year. The bailout, which includes state guarantees to compensate savers against the currency’s devaluation, helped the lira rise to 11.5 against the dollar. advised A sharp decline in the central bank’s foreign exchange reserves early last week suggested that public institutions had bought billions of lire to support the currency. Turkey’s net foreign assets fell by $ 5.9 billion in the first two days of last week, according to Financial Times calculations based on central bank data. Finance Minister Nureddin Nebati said in a television interview on Monday that there had been no such interventions on December 20 and that the pound had recovered most of its losses after the Turks “rushed to sell their dollars ”following Erdogan’s promise to protect the pound’s deposits. . Guldem Atabay, an economist who writes for the Para Analiz site and who has been appointed by the central bank, said she had not yet been formally briefed on the complaint but suspected the move related to concerns she had expressed regarding the potential risks of the new deposit instrument. . “The complaint poses a threat to other economists who are also calling attention to the government’s policy mistakes,” she said. “I will continue to try to educate people on what I see, which is based on math and science.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/f37d3143-aab4-4fd6-b0c6-5c14313e0e8c The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos