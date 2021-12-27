PM Modi launches hydroelectric projects worth Rs 11,000 cr in Himachal Pradesh





On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid a visit to Mandi, also known as “Chhoti Kashi”, and inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for hydroelectric projects worth Rs 11,000 crore that will help boost the state economy and to provide additional electricity to the states. A project that has been on hold for about three decades will prove beneficial to Delhi, which will be able to receive around 500 million cubic meters of water per year. Putting on a long woolen coat and gloves in cold weather, Modi presided over the second opening ceremony of the Himachal Pradesh Global Investors Meeting, which is expected to boost investment in the region through the start of projects in a value of approximately Rs 28,000 crore. The first inauguration ceremony took place in the state capital in December 2019 in the presence of the Union Minister of the Interior, Amit Shah. In total, nearly 100 investors were present on the occasion. Chief State Minister Jairam Thakur greeted the Prime Minister with a Himachali cap and shawl. A traditional silver Chamba artifact was presented to Modi, who accompanied his cabinet minister Anurag Thakur, who belongs to the state. Amid the recitation of Sanskrit “shlokas”, the events also marked the end of the four years of BJP government. An official statement says that the Prime Minister has constantly focused on making full use of the untapped potential of available resources in the country and that one of the measures in this regard has been to make optimal use of the hydroelectric potential of the Himalayan region. The Prime Minister laid the foundation stone for the Renukaji Dam project. On hold for about three decades, the project was made possible by the Prime Minister’s ‘vision of cooperative federalism’, when six states – Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand and Delhi – were brought together by the Center. to make the project possible. The 40 MW project will be built at a cost of around Rs 7,000 crore. It will generate electricity for the Hill State and supply 500 million cubic meters of water per year to the nation’s capital. The Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone for the Luhri Phase 1 hydroelectric project. The 210 MW project will be built at a cost of over Rs 1,800 crore. It will produce more than 750 million units of electricity per year. The support of the modern and reliable network will also prove to be of benefit to the surrounding states in the region. Modi also laid the foundation stone for the Dhaulasidh hydroelectric project. This will be the first hydroelectric project in Hamirpur district. The 66 MW project will be built at a cost of over Rs 680 crore. It will produce more than 300 million units of electricity per year. The Prime Minister inaugurated the Sawra-Kuddu hydroelectric project. The 111 MW project was built at a cost of around Rs 2,080 crore. It will lead to the production of more than 380 million units of electricity per year and help the state generate revenues of a worth over 120 crore rupees per year. Himachal Pradesh is a special category state. As a result, it is entitled to Center financial aid in the 90 percent grant ratio and 10 percent loan ratio unlike non-special category states, which get central aid in the 30 percent grant ratio. and 70 percent loan. Social indicators such as literacy rate and infant birth mortality rate indicate that the state has better literacy rate and infant mortality rate than the average for all of India. Besides hydropower, the economy of the Hill State is largely dependent on tourism and horticulture. –IANS vg / dpb (Only the title and image of this report may have been reworked by Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is automatically generated from a syndicated feed.)

