First flight to Mars, sending tourists to space, contact with the sun, Webb launches NASA’s big year





New Delhi: 2021 has been one of the busiest years for NASA in low Earth orbit. The space agency has also made progress with its Artemis plans for the Moon, and has had a very active year exploring space, studying the Earth, and testing technologies for next-generation aircraft. On Christmas Day, NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope, the most powerful and complex space telescope ever built, is sent into space to unlock the secrets of the universe. Here are some of NASA’s most interesting feats of 2021:

Solar system and beyond

The year 2021 has been a remarkable year for NASA in space exploration.

Landing on Mars: In February 2021, the Perseverance Rover landed on Mars, then collected and sampled its first rock core. The sample will be collected and returned to Earth by a future mission. The two-year scientific investigation of the Jezero Crater on Mars studies rock and sediment from the ancient lake bed and the Jezero River delta.

TESS is doing wonders: The Transiting Exoplanets Monitoring Satellite (TESS) uncovered a trio of hot worlds in February. The three planets, called TOI451b, TOI451c, and TOI451d, are larger than Earth and orbit a much younger version of our Sun.

First Flight to Mars: The Ingenuity Helicopter became the first aircraft to perform powered, controlled flight on another planet. Ingenuity recently completed over 30 minutes of cumulative flight time. It made its first flight on April 19 and its last flight on December 15.

Creating oxygen on another planet: Perseverance’s Mars Oxygen In Situ Resource Utilization (MOXIE) instrument converted the thin, carbon dioxide-rich atmosphere of Mars into oxygen for the first time in April.

Lucy Mission: The space agency also sent the first spacecraft to visit Jupiter’s Trojan asteroids.

First planet outside the Milky Way discovered: The Chandra X-ray Observatory first detected signs of a planet passing in front of a star outside the Milky Way.

DART Mission: NASA’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) mission is a one-of-a-kind mission to study and demonstrate a method of deflecting asteroids by altering the motion of an asteroid in space. The DART spacecraft was launched on November 24 atop a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from the Vandenberg Space Force Base. This was NASA’s first planetary defense test mission.

IXPE Mission: NASA has sent a wide range of science missions to space, including the first mission to study X-ray polarization, called the Imaging X-ray Polarimetry Explorer (IXPE) mission. The wonders of Parker Solar Probe: The Parker Solar The probe provided a stunning view of Venus during a close flight. Parker became the first spacecraft in history to touch the Sun, flying through and sampling the environment in the Sun’s upper atmosphere. James Webb Space Telescope: NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope, the most powerful space observatory ever built, was launched into space on Christmas day. The $ 10 Space Infrared Observatory is the successor to the Hubble Space Telescope and the first of its kind. The main objective of the telescope will be to study the formation of galaxies, stars and planets in the Universe. Webb will cover longer wavelengths of light than Hubble, which will allow the telescope to look further in time to see the first galaxies that formed in the early Universe.

Earth Science

In 2021, NASA continued its climate and earth science research to show how the planet is changing. Earth System Observatory: The space agency announced a new Earth System Observatory that will provide important information to guide efforts related to climate change, disaster mitigation, forest fires and improvement agricultural processes in real time, the space agency said on its website.Landsat 9: Landsat 9, NASA’s “New Eye In The Sky,” is a satellite built to monitor the earth’s surface and resources. Earth, and the most recent Landsat Series. NASA’s satellite will expand a record of Earth observations spanning five decades. It is a joint effort between NASA and the US Geological Survey (USGS). Landsat satellites have provided an unprecedented visual recording of landscapes, glacial landscapes and coastal waters, in the form of nine million scenes.

Humans in space

The year 2021 was the 21st continuous year of human presence aboard the International Space Station, and the busiest for human spaceflight to the ISS in a decade. Mission Crew-1: The landing of the NASA SpaceX Crew-1 mission marked the completion of the first operational commercial crew flight to the station. It was also the first night launch of an American spacecraft, since Apollo 8 in 1968. Crew-2 Mission: The NASA SpaceX Crew-2 mission is the first commercial crew mission to pilot two international partners. Astronauts have spent a record 199 days in space.

Inspiration4 Astronauts launched from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center: In September, four amateur astronauts – Jared Isaacman, Hayley Arceneaux, Chris Sembroski and Sian Proctor – made history after spending three days in space, as part of of the SpaceX Inspiration4 mission, which is the world’s first fully civilian mission to Earth orbit. The four civilians lifted off into space from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida. Crew-3 Mission: In November, four astronauts arrived at the ISS as part of NASA’s SpaceX Crew-3 mission. During the six-month mission, the astronauts, who are part of Expedition 66, will conduct science experiments.Record Spacewalks Completed: Astronauts and cosmonauts conducted 13 spacewalks outside the station – the highest number in a year since 2010 Private astronaut missions To the ISS: NASA has announced the first two private astronaut missions to the ISS. The missions are called Axiom 1 and Axiom 2.

Plans for the commercial space station: NASA has awarded more than $ 400 billion to three private aerospace companies – Blue Origin, Northrop Grumman Corporation and Nanoracks to build privately owned and operated commercial space stations. These trade destinations are part of NASA’s efforts to enable a strong US-led trade economy in low earth orbit.

Moon to mars

NASA is targeting the launch of Artemis I, an unmanned flight test of the agency’s powerful Space Launch System (SLS) rocket, and the Orion spacecraft. The Artemis I mission will travel around the Moon in March or April 2021. The space agency powered the Orion spacecraft and attached it to its launch abort system before stacking it on SLS.

NASA has successfully completed the green walk test of the SLS Artemis I middle stage at the Stennis Space Center. The space agency has also carried out activities to support the agency’s approach to exploring the Moon to Mars, including preparations for future Artemis missions, namely Artemis II and Artemis III.

NASA has also completed the first of many ground tests of the propulsion system to provide the power and propulsion element for Gateway, the planned lunar outpost. Japan became the third country to support Gateway development.

Flight

NASA tested several technologies for next-generation aircraft in 2021.

National Partnership for Sustainable Flights: NASA has partnered with industry, universities and other government agencies to launch the National Partnership for Sustainable Flights. The goal is to achieve zero net carbon emissions from aviation by 2050. X-59 Quiet Supersonic Technology: The X-59 Quiet Supersonic Technology aircraft continued assembly at Lockheed Martin. This aircraft will demonstrate the technology to fly faster than sound. The data collected by X-59 could open the future for supersonic commercial flight over the earth.

