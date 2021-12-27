US airstrikes drop 54% under Biden vs. Trump in 2020





President Biden’s administration has been much less aggressive with US military air power in 2021 than former President Donald Trump was last year, with strikes down 54% in mid-December.

“The biggest result is that Biden has dramatically reduced US military action across the world,” read a report released Wednesday by Airwars, a non-profit organization that tracks military actions and civilian casualties across the world. the world. He added that the drop in strikes had resulted in “a much lower number of civilians who would have been killed by the US strikes.”

President Biden. (AP Photo / Evan Vucci)

The report found that there had been a total of 439 U.S. strikes recorded in the first year under Biden, a 54% reduction from the 951 recorded under Trump in 2020.

The US military left Afghanistan in August after nearly 20 years of conflict there, with the last reported US drone strike in the country on August 29 and a controversy resulting in the deaths of ten civilians.

But Afghanistan was not the only country to see a reduction in strikes under Biden, with Yemen recording the largest drop thanks to zero strikes so far under Biden. There have been 18 airstrikes in Yemen in the last year of Trump’s presidency.

Former President Donald Trump. (AP Photo / Patrick Semansky)

Declines in strikes have also been seen in other U.S. military conflict zones such as Iraq and Syria, where there have been 201 strikes in Trump’s last year in office. There have been a total of 58 strikes recorded in those two countries under Biden, a reduction of 71%. Strikes in Somalia fell from 72 under Trump in 2020 to 9 under Biden in 2021, a reduction of 88%.

While Biden has raised the possibility that the U.S. military may maintain a looming capability to strike Afghanistan after the troops leave, U.S. air power has been non-existent in the country since August 29. But Afghanistan was still the most targeted country under Biden in 2021, with a record 372 strikes, down 44% from 660 under Trump the year before.

US Air Force Predator MQ-1B unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) carrying a Hellfire missile. (Photo by John Moore / Getty Images)

“The skies over Afghanistan are free of US warplanes for the first time in two decades. A whole generation has grown up under their contrails, no one looks at the skies without checking them out,” said Graeme Smith of the International Crisis Group to Airwars. “Their absence heralds the start of a new era, although it is not yet clear what this new chapter will bring.”

