Modis Booster News confuses and again endangers Covaxin’s prospects

Almost 12 months ago, on January 3, the Comptroller General of Drugs VG Somani announced that his office had approved the emergency use of Covaxin and Covishield against infections of the novel coronavirus. Dr Somani read his statement on a piece of paper in four minutes, then rushed out of the room without answering questions. But in that short period of time, he said his office had approved the use of Covaxin in clinical trial mode. No one at the time could agree on what that meant.

Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ announcement at 10 p.m. on December 25 was the country’s next equally important vaccine announcement, and it was even shorter on the details.

He said India will roll out vaccines for children aged 15-18 from January 3 and booster doses for older people with co-morbidities (if they had a certificate of co-morbidity) from January 10. January 2022. Like Dr Somani before him, Prime Minister Modi has left out a lot of the information people need to make informed choices about who and when to get their doses. He also introduced a new term in the lexicon of vaccination: precautionary doses, a term which confuses the meaning of a booster.

As it stands, there is no official clarity on which vaccines to use as boosters when the primary treatment is Covaxin or Covishield, whether recipients will be given a choice, how the eligibility criteria conflict (the if applicable) between the two vaccines will be resolved, how serious adverse events after heterologous booster will be handled and the timing of booster doses in different settings.

Some reports cite unnamed officials as saying that the booster dose will only be given to those whose second dose was at least nine months ago; others cite a figure of 9 to 12 months. The global standard, on the other hand, is six months.

Earlier this month, head of the Indian Council for Medical Research, Balram Bhargava, said the council and the biotechnology department were working on growing copies of the Omicron variant to support laboratory studies in the country. And at the Union Health Ministry’s weekly press conference on December 24, India’s vaccination campaign chief Vinod K. Paul said the government did not see an imminent need for booster doses, even for the elderly or the immunocompromised.

He also said that there had been no studies examining changes in response to Covaxins compared to the Omicron variant, for the reason specified by Dr Bhargava.

However, Prime Minister Modis’ announcement rescinded that part of the government warning by hinting that Covaxin can also be used as booster doses. Recall that on January 3, when Dr Somani approved Covaxin for emergency use in clinical trial mode in the eligible population, its phase 3 trials had barely started. This lack of test data has sowed reluctance against Covaxin, and with poor supply planning, only about 12% of all vaccinees in India received this injection.

Likewise, today they were faced with a situation where senior health ministry officials said they had not been able to study Covaxin against the Omicron variant and 24 hours later , the prime minister said the vaccine was ready to be used as a booster.

the Economic times reported on December 27 that the government could in fact stipulate a heterologous recall scheme: for recipients of Covishield to receive boosters of Covaxin and vice versa. The basis for this potential decision, according to the journal, is a soon to be published study and a separate small field trial that we both know little about. The same report also says the Drugs Supervisor is expected to approve Covovax, the Indian equivalent of Novavax, manufactured and sold by Serum Institute soon.

Indeed, the newspaper also reported that the government may limit booster doses to frontline workers as well as people over the age of 60 with co-morbidities due to the relatively low supply of Covaxin and the lack of any other alternative if the government chooses to mix the jabs, and once again the jabs are available, the government will quickly extend coverage to those under 60.

Likewise, in October, India today had reported that Bharat Biotech had submitted data to the Medicines Controller on the use of Covaxin with people aged 2 to 18 years. But the government approved the vaccine for minors aged 15-18, without specifying whether there were any issues with data from participants aged 2-14 or because the government no longer wanted to face a shortage. vaccines.

These details are important. While the real truth may be trite, the possibilities Prime Minister Modi leaves open do not help allay concerns about the design of deployment plans. Add to that unnecessary doubts about who is pulling the shots at the COVID-19 vaccines, the prime minister’s office or the health ministry, given that the former spoke as if he knew something the latter did. do not know.

Ultimately, clumsy demand management efforts by governments and uncertainty over safety and efficacy may once again conspire to deprive Covaxin of vaccines.

In addition, has the government slowed down the deployment of booster doses because Covaxin remains insufficient? Covishield’s stocks are there in abundance, Serum Institute CEO Adar Poonawalla, quoted earlier this month, saying his company could be forced to cut production as a result. And in November, Serum Institute received a green light government of India to start exporting Covovax to other countries at 50 million doses per month.

Given that there have been encouraging studies in the United States and Europe of the Covishield and Covovax counterparts in these countries against the Omicron variant, could the government then have approved the doses themselves? as a booster, using a heterologous diet consisting of Covaxin + Covovax and / or Covishield + Covovax?

Another related issue is that in April 2021, Bharat Biotech had proposed a booster dose of Covaxin given six months after the second dose. The statement came long before the rise of the Omicron variant (first reported in South Africa on November 22), implying that Covaxin needed to be beefed up before Omicron arrived. How do the experts at the Ministry of Health plan to reconcile these recalls with the precautionary doses Modis, which Hindustan times reported will likely be given 9 to 12 months after the second dose?

Communication from the Indian government during the COVID-19 outbreak has been lacking on many fronts, but the fact that it appears to have learned nothing from the mistakes of its first vaccine deployment is disheartening. Covaxin is in all likelihood a good vaccine, but the government has repeatedly compromised India’s chances of ensuring this by undermining the credibility of the vaccines.

Her actions also created a situation that she created earlier this year: in which the most vulnerable segments of the population, frontline workers and the elderly, and now also our children, are once again exposed to the greater uncertainty.