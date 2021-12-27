Prospects for Indo-Pak relations in 2022





This year had started with an unexpected positive turning point in India’s relations with Pakistan, a ceasefire agreement in February. But it didn’t take long for those hopes to be dashed. Could 2022 be any different?

Optimists welcome the fact that the ceasefire has lasted despite the absence of a formal dialogue and hope that the new year will prove to be more conducive to dialogue than 2021. Pessimists insist that Pakistani politics in India is immune to any positive change. Idealists would like India and Pakistan to mark the 75th anniversary of independence and partition by making a new bid for lasting peace in the subcontinent. Cynics will pour cold water on such visions saying that India and Pakistan are doomed to at least one hundred year war on the subcontinent. Realists, however, say that change is the eternal law of the world for India and Pakistan too, the question is not whether they will change their approach to each other, but when. Significant changes are occurring in both countries and in the wider regional and international environment. These will inevitably have an impact on the Indo-Pakistani relations which have been frozen for a long time.

Six years ago this week, when Narendra Modi landed without warning in Lahore, he visited Nawaz Sharif at his residence in Raiwind. It was Christmas Day and Nawaz Sharif was celebrating a family wedding as well as his birthday. The Prime Minister’s bold move has raised expectations for a new chapter in Indo-Pakistani relations. It followed a meeting between the two leaders in Ufa, Russia, on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in July 2015. Modi and Sharif agreed on some concrete measures to start a new dialogue.

Previously, Sharif had come to Delhi to witness Modis being sworn in as Indian Prime Minister in May 2014. Sharif’s decision did not please Rawalpindi. Delhi saw the invitation as a political gesture of goodwill towards its South Asian neighbor and a commitment to put the neighborhood first in India’s foreign policy. But the military establishment saw it as Modis’ imperial call to Delhi Durbar. Modi and Sharif, elected with strong popular mandates, seemed to get along well and seemed keen to move bilateral relations forward. That Modi and Sharif could bypass the military establishment inevitably produced a backlash within the Deep State.

Whether it was a reaction to Modis’ visit to Lahore or not, a major terrorist attack took place on an Indian Air Force station in Pathankot on New Years Day 2016. To an unprecedented extent, Modi urged Pakistani intelligence agencies to join their Indian counterparts in investigating the incident and finding the source, but there was not much enthusiasm in pursuing the terrorists by the Pakistani security establishment.

Within months, a second terrorist attack took place against the Indian Army Brigade Headquarters in Uri in September 2016. This time, Modi continued the Indian Army’s surgical attack on the terrorist camps in Pakistan . As a new chill enveloped relations with India, the Deep State became even more hostile to Sharif, who called for rethinking Pakistan’s support for terrorist groups and reshaping relations with neighbors. He was vilified as Modi ka yaar and the campaign against Sharif continued until he was ousted in mid-2017.

Imran Khan, who became prime minister in 2018, presided over a rapid slowdown in bilateral relations. Extremely popular across the subcontinent during his cricket years, Imran boasted of knowing India better than anyone in Pakistan. He was confident he would strike a deal with Modi if India’s prime minister was re-elected in 2019. But he seemed to have little understanding of India’s position or the history of negotiations between the two nations.

A series of developments in early 2019, the terrorist attack on Pulwama, the Indian Air Force raid on Balakot in Pakistan, and the constitutional changes in Delhi in Kashmir have produced new momentum for Indo-Pakistani relations. . An outraged Pakistan launched an international campaign to force India to reverse the changes in Kashmir, but came to nothing. Imran Khan himself has gone mad with his personal vituperation against Modi.

But India and Pakistan surprised the world in February this year by announcing an agreement to renew the 2003 ceasefire, which has been observed to be more broken in recent years. Although the deal was formalized by the directors general of military operations at both army headquarters, it was negotiated behind the scenes between the Indian security establishment and the Pakistani military leadership. In addition to the ceasefire, the two sides also agreed to mutually address key issues and concerns that tend to disturb the peace.

The escalating military confrontation between India and China has provided sufficient reason to attempt to stabilize the Pakistani border. But India’s engagement with Pakistan would, of course, be contingent on Islamabad’s response to Delhi’s core concerns about cross-border terrorism.

Islamabad’s own case for a reset was articulated by Pakistani Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa. He stressed the importance for Pakistan to move from geopolitics to geoeconomics which will revitalize the economic development of nations. He argued that it was time for India and Pakistan to bury the past and move forward. But he also insisted on the importance for India to create an enabling environment in Kashmir for the engagement to be successful.

While Kashmir remained at the forefront of Pakistani concerns, it seemed open to reviving trade ties. He announced his intention to import sugar and cotton from India, but the Commerce Ministry’s decision was pointedly overturned by Prime Minister Imran Khan by stating that Pakistan could not trade with India when Kashmir was bleeding.

Although the back door contacts continue, Islamabad is stuck with the formal preconditions reversing India’s constitutional changes in Kashmir that it has set for a renewed dialogue with Delhi. It is by no means clear whether Pakistan can develop a new internal consensus on the terms of engagement with Delhi.

The new year is likely to see more political volatility in Pakistan. General Baj’s second term as army chief ends in November amid deepening civil-military differences. Although Imran Khan’s political tenure lasts until 2023, he may not survive into 2022, due to the multiple crises plaguing Pakistan and the growing unpopularity of its governments. There is also speculation that Nawaz Sharif could return from exile at the start of the new year and escalate the political confrontation with Imran Khan’s government.

India’s political stability is not at stake in the coming year, but there is intense hostility to any conversation with Pakistan within the ideological base of government. Not speaking in Pakistan has little internal political cost for Delhi. In any case, it is Pakistan which will have to lift the conditions precedent to engagement with India; if so, Delhi should be ready to pick up the thread of this year’s ceasefire agreement.

Beyond optimism, pessimism, idealism and cynicism, realists could bet that India and Pakistan will get confused in 2022. Meanwhile, structural changes are slowly but certainly changing the pattern. internal and external context of the bilateral relationship as well as the regional balance of power. This will make the traditional terms of the Indo-Pakistan debate less salient over time.

The writer is director of the Institute for South Asian Studies at the National University of Singapore and editor-in-chief on international affairs for The Indian Express

