PM Modi upgrades to this Rs. 12 crore car

Prime Minister Narendra Modi surely knows how to make power claims and his cars over the years have testified to that. And now the leader’s latest car, the Mercedes-Maybach S 650 Guard, is making a bold statement. The Prime Minister’s last armored vehicle was recently seen at Hyderabad House in Delhi when it arrived to greet Russian President Vladimir Putin. The Armored Maybach is an upgrade to the Range Rover Vogue and Toyota Land Cruiser that served as the Prime Minister’s wheels for the past two years. The Maybach S 650 Guard comes with VR10 level protection. Also read: What motivates Prime Minister Narendra Modi Prime Minister Narendra Modi was seen arriving at Hyderabad House in Delhi in the Mercedes-Maybach S 650 Guard during the visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin The Mercedes-Maybach S 650 Guard offers the highest level of armored protection available in a production car. The salon can withstand bullets thanks to the upgraded windows and bodywork, and can take an assault with AK-47 rifles. The car achieves a 2010 Explosive Resistant Vehicle (ERV) rating, thanks to its ability to protect occupants from a 15kg blast of TNT at a distance of just two meters. The windows are coated with a polycarbonate coating on the inside, while the underbody has been heavily armored to protect the occupants from a direct explosion. The cabin also benefits from a separate air supply in the event of a gas attack. Power comes from the 6.0-liter twin-turbo V12 engine that develops 516 hp and around 900 Nm of maximum torque. Top speed is limited to 160 km / h. The car also has special run-flat tires that will continue to work if damaged or punctured to ensure a quick getaway. Other comforts are picked up from the standard Maybach S-Class, including the plush interior with massaging seats, while the seats themselves have been repositioned for improved legroom. Mercedes-Maybach S 650 Guard features VR10 level protection, the highest available on a production vehicle The application for a new car is usually made by the Special Protection Group or SPG, which is responsible for protecting the country’s heads of state. SPG identifies the safety requirements and then makes the decision if the Head of State requires a vehicle upgrade. Note that the SPG commands for two identical cars with the second vehicle used a decoy. Each vehicle costs around 12 crore. Over the years, Prime Minister Modi has switched to quite a few cars. After starting with the humble but bulletproof Mahindra Scorpio who was his daily driver as Chief Minister of Gujarat, he then moved on to the BMW 7 Series High-Security Edition when he took the seat. Prime Minister in 2014. Modi then traded to the Land Rover Range Rover Vogue and the Toyota Land Cruiser which were seen repeatedly in his convoy. Also read: Cars used by Indian prime ministers and presidents President Ram Nath Kovind switched to the Mercedes-Benz S-Class Pullman Maybach Guard earlier this year It’s also worth noting that President Ram Nath Kovid switched from his W221 Mercedes-Benz S 600 Pullman Guard to the new Mercedes-Benz S-Class Pullman Maybach Guard earlier this year. Compared to the W221 S-Guard which offers VR7 protection, the new S 600 Pullman Guard offers VR9 level protection to its occupants. The upgrade for the new car was originally scheduled to take place in 2020, but has been delayed in light of the COVID-19 pandemic as a measure to cut costs. The car was introduced to the President’s fleet earlier this year. The Mercedes-Maybach S 600 Pullman and S 650 Guard are made-to-order vehicles. The automaker does a thorough background check before accepting orders. 0 comments Image source: Mercedesmaybachindia on Instagram, DeshGujaratHD on YouTube For the latest automotive news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our Youtube channel.

