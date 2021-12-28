Boris Johnson’s rejection of foreclosure could pay big dividends in 2022

When Professor Chris Whitty first presented his lockdown dossier to Cabinet, none of them could expect him to know what the effects would be. Now they do.

Many have their day jobs dominated by the rubble of previous shutdowns: the chaos of school exams, the surge in drug and alcohol-related deaths, the sheer cost to the economy and livelihoods. Over the past few weeks, they’ve been asked to let the Wrecking Ball swing again, in the hopes that it destroys part of the omicron variant. But what else would be affected?

Presumably, others are modeling the damage caused by the restrictions, including economic damage, said Graham Medley, chairman of Sage forecasters recently. But that is precisely the problem: even now no one is. Not correctly.

There is no economic or social equivalent of Sage offering parallel advice. Public health officials still champion their cause the same way, and just last week they pushed for more restrictions and the sooner the better, they said. But the opinion was rejected last week, and still today. There will be no more restrictions until at least the new year. Individually, ministers understand what is at stake. Nadhim Zahawi, the Education Secretary, knows the 25,500 students who have been missing from school lists since the lockdown began. He thinks it will take two years to repair the exams: another confinement could make three. Suella Braverman, the attorney general, knows the closures have left a backlog in courtrooms so large that it now takes three years for a rapist to be brought to justice. It’s a hell of a change: for these ministers, confinement is no longer seen as a prudent measure, but rather extreme.

Sage has also lost its monopoly on Covid analysis, now that independent academic modelers and financiers are joining the debate. The biggest question in global markets today is whether omicron will overwhelm healthcare systems or not: if so, disaster looms and it’s time to sell stocks; if not, it’s time to buy. Thus, some of the greatest minds in financial analysis have been reassigned to modeling pandemics, with research notes carefully read and circulated by Cabinet members.

Rishi Sunak is perhaps the most cultured Chancellor of modern times, a former financier who requested that a Bloomberg data terminal be installed on his Treasury desk so that he could do his own homework and not rely solely on whoever briefed him. Sajid Javid was vice president of Chase Manhattan Bank before entering politics; Jacob Rees-Mogg has created his own investment company. Spotting trends in a sea of ​​questionable data was, for a time, what these three did for a living.

JP Morgan’s analysis is striking because its base storyline is one that Sage did not present: one where no more restrictions are needed and boosters save the day, leading to a political triumph for Boris Johnson. He is considering Britain extricating himself without cause for another lockdown as boosters have already done enough to keep hospitalizations below those of the last peak. His research note goes around Europe and finds it hard to see another country so well positioned to overcome it all.

The case of JP Morgans is quite simple. The omicron surge has been concentrated in young people: and, as we know, the risk lies in those over 60 years of age. But 93% of them have already been beefed up, offering high protection against omicron capture or severe disease, the highest number of any major country. Around the same time last year, the lockdown was used as a time-saving tool to vaccinate at-risk age groups. Now we are entering the omicron wave with much of this work done.

Britain is also a world leader on two other fronts. The first is the new national sport of nostril swabbing: they passed millions of lateral flow tests every day, and 700 million more were underway. That’s more per capita than any country on Earth. It’s expensive, but it helps us achieve what the goal has always supposedly been: living with Covid. Between vaccines and tests, avoided blockages. Sick people isolate themselves quickly, while healthy people lead their lives with more confidence.

Next come the antivirals, the wonder drugs from Pfizer and Merck that have proven they can stop a serious disease in its tracks. The success rate is astounding: molnupiravir reduces the risk of hospitalization or death from Covid by 30% and paxlovid by 90% for those whose underlying conditions make them vulnerable. There are around 1.3 million such people in Britain and they each get a PCR test kit in case they get sick. If they are positive, antivirals are delivered to them quickly in hopes of keeping them safe and out of the hospital. Britain has placed one of the largest orders in the world for these antivirals. Again, expensive but cheaper than a national lockdown.

All of these Covid defenses vaccines, tests, drugs, immunity levels are unparalleled to what we had around this time last year. That’s why it’s strange that the conversation still lingers on blockages. Sage’s advice to ministers, sent out last week, suggests his thinking hasn’t changed much from the early days, as if we haven’t invented better ways to cope with a pandemic than to lock everyone up.

There are many countries that think they have no other choice. The Netherlands is back in an emergency lockdown; Germany and Italy could follow suit. Sweden’s new prime minister (where the booster coverage is half that of Britain) is calling the time on his country’s voluntary and relaxed diet. Swedes now have Covid status cards and, for the first time, mandatory masks. Elsewhere in Europe, we see fines for the unvaccinated and increasingly stringent use of vaccine passports and, alongside them, escalating protests and deep social unrest. It is a fate that Britain can still avoid.

Omicron could still prove to be just as dangerous as these Sage scenarios of up to 6,000 deaths per day suggest. But a happier scenario is also looming, and concrete evidence confirms that Britain is doing it with minimal deaths and no more restrictions, thanks to Europe’s most successful recall program. This is why the PM is waiting an extra week: he would like to see if his jabs are working. The Covid was full of surprises. It could be one of them.