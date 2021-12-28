China steps up lockdown measures in Xian as Covid cases rise





The city at the center of China’s worst Covid-19 outbreak in nearly two years has tightened lockdown measures and launched another round of mandatory tests for its 13 million residents in a bid to extinguish the virus. Health officials in Xian, the provincial capital of central Shaanxi Province, said 150 locally transmitted cases were discovered on Sunday, down slightly from Saturday. But they said they expected the number of infections to increase as a fourth round of testing for the general population began on Monday. Zhang Yi, director of the Shaanxi Province Center for Disease Control and Prevention, told state media that residents of Xian should not be too worried about this short-term rapid increase in daily cases, which have doubled since the discovery of 75 cases on Friday. The more cases detected through testing, the better, Zhang added. The epidemic should generally slow down with the implementation of control and prevention measures. The total number of new cases reported nationwide on Sunday reached 162, the highest daily total since April 2020, when China tackled the devastating pandemic that erupted in Wuhan in January. The number of cases is tiny compared to countries like the United States, which on Thursday reported more than 265,000 new Covid infections and 3,300 deaths. But the outbreak in Xian is being treated as a crisis in the context of China’s strategy to tackle the zero-Covid epidemic. Central government officials fear that a nationwide outbreak could lead to overwhelming hospitalizations and deaths given the relatively low efficacy of Chinese vaccines, especially since the highly infectious variant of Omicron begins to infiltrate the country. The second case of Omicron in China was reported on December 14 after the carrier, who returned from overseas, tested negative during a two-week quarantine in Shanghai and took a domestic flight to his hometown of Guangzhou, in the south of Guangdong province. Winter Olympics President Xi Jinpings’ administration is determined to eradicate epidemics before the start of the Winter Olympics in Beijing on February 4 under strict bubble protocols. Under new checks unveiled on Monday, residents of Xian are only allowed to leave their homes for testing. Last week, households learned that a member could purchase food and other essentials every other day. The situation is not clear, so they are very nervous, said Jin Dong-yan, a disease expert at the University of Hong Kong. That’s why they locked up the city. It shouldn’t be necessary, but they don’t have enough self-confidence. They don’t know where the virus is coming from and where it will go. Anyone who wishes to leave Xian must take a negative test and obtain permission from their employer and the Chinese Communist Party-controlled neighborhood committees that oversee small urban areas. But such permits are almost impossible to obtain, as authorities risk being held responsible for issuing a travel permit to anyone who spreads the virus. On Friday, the party’s disciplinary inspection commission said it had identified 26 Xian officials who failed to act decisively enough to prevent the city’s outbreak, but without naming them or specifying their sanctions. Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2021

