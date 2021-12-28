Donald and Melania Trump delight 7-year-old tornado victim, weeks after losing sister





Donald and Melania Trump transformed the Santa Claus to a little Missouri girl who is currently recovering from a head injury. The multi-state tornado devastated Missouri, Arkansas, Mississippi, Kentucky and Tennessee earlier this month, affecting hundreds of families. The Missouri Rackleys were one of them, and the Trumps helped put a smile on their face on Christmas Day. A video of Avalinn Rackley, 7, endearing reaction to freebies went viral on the internet, earning Trumps brownie points in return.

Donald Trump seems to be having a good December. Joe Biden last week praised the former president’s administration and the scientific community for making America one of the first countries to get vaccinated. He mentioned Trump in his speech to combat the spread of the Omicron variant in the country and acknowledged that former Prez had also received his recall. “This may be one of the few things that he and I agree on,” Biden continued. “People on booster shots are highly protected. Join them. Join us.” On the same day, he appeared on the Daily Wire show named “Candace” hosted by Conservative commentator Owens where he told her the Covid-19 vaccines and called it “one of the greatest achievements of the world. ‘humanity”. Many would say it would be better if he stopped there, but Trump kept talking and in doing so used the words “I found a vaccine, with three vaccines.” Owens trolled him for the snub, read the story here.

READ MORE

Why is Trump now adopting the Covid-19 vaccine? MAGA crowd overwhelmed by their U-turn

Donald Trump vs Joe Biden: Trump wants a fight, but the trolls have a problem!

Trumps sent American Girl dolls, autographed gifts for Avalinn

Avalinn lost her sister and her best friend Annistyn in the storm that lifted their house up and left it in a field. A video of the Rackley family curled up in their bathroom has gone viral as 30 tornadoes unleashed in multiple states, killing at least 90. Avalinn’s sister Alanna, 3, and their parents – Meghan and Trey were thrown into a field killing Annistyn. Avalinn broke several vertebrae and slipped in a comeback while Meghan ended up being seriously injured. Avalinn has since woken up and started taking short walks in her hospital room after undergoing successful surgery.

Her grandmother Pam Moore recorded the young girl’s reaction when she received the gift from former Prez and the First Lady. “These boxes are from President Trump, can you believe it?” Moore said with a country accent as Avalinn said “Oh my God!” and fell back on the sofa, smiling in disbelief and joy. The Trumps also sent a letter to the brave little girl which Pamela also shared on her page. “Donald and Melania Trump sent a package! They have Donald Trump signed hats, presidential blankets, American Girl Dolls, books signed by President Trump and Melania, pens, bracelets and much more!” she wrote.

The letter read: “Dear Avalinn. We are so encouraged by the strength and determination you have shown during this very difficult time. with the unwavering strength and support of your wonderful family and many friends, your future potential is limitless. God bless you and your family. “

If you have a scoop or an interesting story for us, please contact us at (323) 421-7514

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://meaww.com/avalinn-rackley-missouri-viral-video-storm-receives-gift-donald-melania-trump The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos