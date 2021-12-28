Himachal Pradesh: PM Modi launches hydropower projects worth over Rs 11,000 crore in Mandi





Prime Minister Narendra Modi today inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for projects worth Rs 11,000 crore, including the Dhaula Sidh hydroelectric projects and the Renukaji dam in Mandi. Speaking at a public meeting in Mandi, Mr. Modi said Himachal played a major role in shaping his life course. He congratulated all for participating in the completion by the Himachal government of the four years of Seva and Sidhi. Mr. Modi said the central government and the state have spared no effort to change the lives of people in Himachal Pradesh. The Prime Minister also congratulated everyone in Himachal not only for fighting COVID-19 religiously, but also for successfully maintaining the speed of development. He said India had set a target in 2016 of reaching 40% of its installed electricity capacity from non-fossil energy sources by 2030 and that today every Indian will be proud that India achieved this target in November of this year. Mr Modi said that in 7 decades previous governments provided 7,000,000 lakh of water connections in Himachal Pradesh, but 7,000,000 water connections were provided in two years, that too. in the midst of COVID-19. The prime minister said the government’s only commitment is only for development. He said that the work of the Atal tunnel has been completed and also widened the road from Chandigarh to Manali and Shimla. Mr Modi said that with the new 21-year rule for girls’ marriage, girls will now also have time to study and pursue their careers. The Prime Minister said that India today is called the pharmacy of the world and the Himachal has enormous power behind it. Himachal Pradesh has helped not only other states but also other countries during the global COVID-19 pandemic. Mr. Modi said that in Himachal, the government focuses on the food industry, agriculture and pharmacy. He said the government is developing a mega food park and strengthening cold storage infrastructure, promoting natural agriculture and encouraging AYUSH industry in the state. The Prime Minister had warned tourists. He said tourists also have a huge responsibility in keeping Himachal clean, free from plastic and other waste. Plastic is spreading here and there, plastic goes into rivers, so everyone must work together to stop the damage it is doing to Himachal. During the ceremony, Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had given a lot to Himachal Pradesh. He said under his leadership AIIMS, PGI and many hospitals were established in the state. Mr Thakur congratulated Chief Minister Jairam Thakur on completing four years of government. Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur said Mandi was called Chhoti Kashi because there are more than 300 ancient temples. The chief minister said the government was trying to develop Mandi on the same model as the UP’s Kashi. He said that Narendra Modi inaugurated the Atal, Rohtang tunnel in 2020 and that this tunnel has not only helped locals but also attracted many tourists to the state.

