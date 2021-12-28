Biden is president because of Trump’s hatred





Tom treece

I have never hated anyone more than Donald Trump!

This is what the Flat Rock Letter-to-the-Editor wrote to this newspaper last spring. Hate is such a horrible thing and yet I have come to believe that this was the root of last year’s presidential election and why we now have Joe Biden as president.

Before I go any further, let me agree with Trump detractors that Donald Trump is a narcissistic and selfish tyrant and despite my support for his policies, I’m almost glad he’s out of our lives. daily.

I did not vote for a Sunday school teacher for the president; I voted for a businessman, not another politician with a promising career as we are used to and now.

As I shared, I am somewhat of a conspiracy theorist and have always been suspicious of a government that still assures us almost 60 years later that Lee Harvey Oswald killed President Kennedy. .

I wondered how the man responsible for – the biggest economy of my life, the lowest unemployment rate in half a century (and the lowest black unemployment ever), record market highs, hold up head to China by imposing tariffs, making America independent of energy and making us the world’s largest producer of oil and natural gas – losing to one that has remained practically hidden in its basement and does did not campaign?

The same guy who started Operation Warp Speed ​​to speed up Corona virus vaccinations and who Biden then criticized for restricting travel from pandemic-infected areas of the world, the same thing he allegedly asked for last week for the control of Omicron.

How could American voters watch a sitting vice president brag on video about the execution of a Ukrainian quid pro quo (to kill an investigation into his son), then turn around and celebrate Trump’s impeachment for just suggested the same thing?

I could go on.

Fortunately, I have stayed out of the political arena since the election, but this column runs through my mind and I thank Jussie Smollett for posting it.

I remember being outraged the night Michigan Representative Rashida Talib was sworn in to Congress (and before Donald Trump ever served a day in the White House). In her comments, she recanted, telling her son: We were going to impeach the mother — ker. And were the Liberals upset with Trump’s verbiage?

Then the mainstream media, especially CBS, NBC, ABC, MSNBC, and CNN, methodically trashed Trump EVERY day for the next four years. No matter what he did, they criticized him daily.

Then came Jussie Smollett, the actor recently convicted of lying about staging a racist and homophobic hate crime against himself. Smollett claimed that two white Trump supporters wearing MAGA hats attacked him, called him the N word, and hung a noose around his neck.

I watched Jussies’ Oscar performance for Good Morning Americas Morning Show host Robin Roberts, who opened ABC’s prime-time arms for the masquerade. I guess the opportunity to slam Trump (and beat the other networks to the story) was just too juicy to take the time to investigate the veracity of his story.

Biden blamed homophobic and racist America and promised: We’re with you Jussie! Vice President Harris called it a modern day lynching and the media bought it with hook, line and sinker. Why? Because they wanted it to be true.

That’s when I realized we didn’t have Joe Biden as president because he’s a great leader and the best for America; we have it because of how much people hated Donald Trump.

As mentioned, Trump is surely boring and his own worst enemy, but that doesn’t change how angry I am after paying $ 3.35 at the pump yesterday when a year ago on election day before j paid $ 1.67. And why did Biden shut down the Alaska pipeline, so was he buying oil from the Arab nations who hate us? Are rising oil prices his way of ramming electric cars down our throats?

Today, natural gas – up 113%, fuel oil – up 60%, new cars – 9%, used cars – 26%, eggs – 12%, bacon – 20%. Should I continue? Probably not, because I’m assuming your wallet takes the same blow as mine.

Joe now wants to counter the highest inflation in 50 years by spending billions more on Build Back Better. But don’t worry, it won’t cost you a dime like hell, make billionaires pay without raising the prices, and if you believe I expect you to be as stupid as he thinks you are.

But what do I know.

Contact Tom Treece at [email protected]

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: Biden is President because of Trump’s hatred

