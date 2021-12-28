Jared Schmeck proud to dig into President Biden, promotes lie Trump won





The southern Oregon dad of four who ended a Christmas Eve call with President Joe Biden by saying Lets go Brandon told a former adviser to President Donald Trump this week that he believed in the verifiable false claim that the election was 100% stolen.

Although he told The Oregonian / OregonLive on Saturday that he was not a Trumper and that the comment was a joke, Jared Schmeck said on Monday that he was proud to use the Tory dig against Biden in the end. of a live Santa follow-up call and called the darn funny moment.

Donald Trump is my president and he should still be president right now, Schmeck told Steve Bannon in an interview on the Bannons program, War Room, which airs on a network called Real Americas Voice.

Biden won 306 Electoral College votes and Trump received 232. Biden won over 7 million votes.

Schmeck, 35, lives in Central Point and works for an electrical company. As a result of his remarks, the company’s website appeared to be down and the company’s Yelp page was filled with negative comments.

He was previously a Medford Police Officer for six years until his resignation in July 2018.

Schmeck wore a Make America Great Again hat and adopted a defiant tone in the conversation with Bannon, saying the use of the euphemism for F *** Joe Biden was a way to express his displeasure with the President.

I now have the opportunity to express my disapproval of this man and his administration, Schmeck said.

You are John Q. Public, what is this disapproval? Bannon asked. Bannon was indicted by a federal grand jury in November and charged with two counts of criminal contempt of Congress after he defied a subpoena to testify and provide documents to the House committee investigating the January 6 insurgency.

Schmeck cited the left-wing crowd, the culture of cancellation, the mainstream media. He did not develop.

The phrase Lets Go, Brandon has become a conservative dig from the Democratic president, a code for F — Joe Biden, which resulted from an Oct. 2 NASCAR race in Alabama, where a crowd was shouting vulgar vocals, but a television A reporter suggested during an interview with winning pilot Brandon Brown that the crowd was actually chanting, Lets go, Brandon. Brown had just won his first NASCAR Xfinity Series race.

In his conversation with Bannon, Schmeck went on to offer a long list of criticisms, including the withdrawal from Afghanistan, supply chain issues, terrible abortion policies, and a border crisis.

There’s just more than I can say, he laughs.

Schmeck received fierce criticism on social media, where amateur sleuths dug into his background, trolled his father’s affairs and mocked Schmeck for turning a Christmas tradition into a political coup.

