Prime Minister Narendra Modi says in Himachal Pradesh – rapid development thanks to twin-engine government





Market | PM Modi in Himachal: The Prime Minister of the country, Narendra Modi, on Monday laid the foundation stone of the project by donating 4 large hydroelectric projects at a cost of Rs 11,000 crore to the district of Mandi in Himachal Pradesh . During it, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing a public meeting, said that today I came to Chhota Kashi. Mandi is also called Chhoti Kashi, as there are over 300 ancient temples here. I have an emotional attachment to this state. Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur also accompanied the Prime Minister on the Prime Minister’s program. Also read: – From January 1, children and adolescents aged 15 to 18 will be able to register for the vaccine Rapid development of dual-engine government

PM Modi in Himachal: PM said that these projects in Mandi will increase Himachal Pradesh’s income and employment opportunities will also increase. The electricity produced here will generate an income of around Rs.125 crore each year. The prime minister said the Himachal had grown very rapidly in four years. Meanwhile, the prime minister lambasted statements by his opponents and said the twin-engine government was moving fast. Read also: – Before the legislative elections in Punjab, the semi-dossier of the municipal elections, ‘Aap’ won, BJP-Congress behind The government of the twin engine has completed 4 years. These crowds say you have seen the Himachal progress at a rapid pace in 4 years. We fought Corona with force in 4 years, Himalach gets the first AIIMS, 4 new medical schools have been approved: PM Narendra Modi in Mandi in Himachal Pradesh pic.twitter.com/K5B1WfG424 ANI_HindiNews (AHindinews) December 27, 2021 Jairam Sarkar, chaired by Global Investors Meet, welcomed

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi presided over the second inauguration ceremony of the Himachal Pradesh Global Investors Meet in Mandi. The meeting is expected to boost investment in the sector through projects worth around Rs 28,000 crore. With this, Prime Minister Modi congratulated the Jai Ram government of Himachal Pradesh and said that the Chief Minister of State Jai Ram and his hard-working team had spared no effort to make the dreams of the people come true. of Himachal Pradesh. During those 4 years, for 2 years, we also fought hard against Corona and did not let the development work stop.

