Jokowi’s thanks to the Christians who continue to join the Prokes during the Christmas celebration





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – President Joko Widodo expressed his gratitude to Christians who continue to adhere to health protocols during the celebration of Christmas 2021. The president said the attitude of complying with the prokes is a form of keeping the pandemic situation starting to improve. “In order to remain conducive, so that we can control the risk of the spread of Covid-19 and we can emerge from the pandemic,” he said. Jokowi in his speech on the occasion of the National Christmas Day 2021 broadcast on YouTube of the Presidential Secretariat, Monday (12/27/2021). Read also: Christmas and New Year holidays, 10 provinces experience an increase in Covid-19 cases Jokowi said this year is the second time Christmas has been celebrated without crowds or crowds. “But still of service,” said the former governor of DKI Jakarta. In addition, the head of state said that for almost two years, the Indonesian people face a great test. Not only have to deal with a pandemic, but also with disasters in several areas. Get insight, inspiration and preview from E-mail you.

Register E-mail “However, I hope that these different trials will really strengthen our fraternal bonds and make us stronger and more resilient,” said the president. For this reason, the President invites everyone to compete for good, to promote solidarity and mutual cooperation, and to work for humanitarian action throughout Indonesia. “We must continue to open our consciousness to awaken brotherhood, shift the instincts of brotherhood to act and help others,” Jokowi continued. Read also : During the Christmas holidays, active cases of Covid-19 in DKI Jakarta doubled In his remarks, Jokowi called on all Christians to build optimism for the New Year. According to him, the way forward is not always easy. “But with a strong spirit and unity, we will succeed in meeting all of these challenges,” Jokowi said. On this occasion, Jokowi also wished you a good day Christmas and New Years 2022. Get Updates choice news and recent news every day on Kompas.com. Let’s join the Telegram group “Kompas.com News Update”, how to click on the link https://t.me/kompascomupdate, then join. First you need to install the Telegram app on your cell phone.

