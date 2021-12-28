Boris Johnson accused of hiding because no new Covid rule before New Year

Covid-19: Sajid Javid does not confirm any new restrictions until New Year

The hesitant PM left Health Secretary Sajid Javid to announce there would be no more restrictions, sparking relief in hospitality and among revelers

Boris Johnson has been accused tonight of going into hiding as the nation awaits crucial news on New Year's restrictions as the number of cases continues to mount.

The hesitant Prime Minister left it to Health Secretary Sajid Javid to announce that there would be no more restrictions, sparking relief in hospitality and among revelers.

This means New Years celebrations can take place, but Mr Javid urged people to be careful and would not rule out tougher restrictions in January.

And doctors have warned the NHS could be overwhelmed due to increased cases and staff absences.

But subsequently his podium in No.10’s new 2.6million press room was empty as Mr Javid revealed the outcome of the talks, leaving England an outlier after Scotland and the country of Wales have announced restrictions.

Lib Dem health spokesperson Daisy Cooper said: It’s no surprise this prime minister is in hiding as this country calls for strong leadership. Again, while our NHS must hope for the best but prepare for the worst, the PM is nowhere to be found.

England is now the only country in the union to keep nightclubs open for New Years Eve, despite figures showing 98,515 more cases of Covid yesterday. Mr Johnson ultimately broke coverage to comment on Twitter.















Urging Brits to get their boosters, he wrote: There won’t be any new restrictions introduced in England until the New Years.

However, I urge everyone to continue to act with caution given the growing number of Omicron cases.

The UK Health Safety Agency said there have been 45,307 additional confirmed cases of Omicron in the UK, bringing the total to 159,932.

The UKHSA also revealed that the number of people who have died in England with the variant has risen to 39.

Hospital admissions in England for people with confirmed or suspected Omicron have reached 407.















At least 320,000 new Covid infections have been diagnosed in the past three days, including daily figures reportedly released during the holidays.

143 other deaths have been reported. England hit a record 113,628 new cases on Christmas Day, with 103,558 more confirmed on Boxing Day.

Data from Wales, Northern Ireland and Scotland have not yet been included, meaning the actual numbers will be even higher. There have been 8,474 cases of Covid in hospital today, the highest figure since March 5.

NHS England absences linked to the virus rose from 12,240 to 18,829 between December 12 and 19, an increase of nearly a thousand per day.

Royal College of Emergency Medicine vice-president Dr Ian Higginson has warned that rising sickness rates for A&E staff could push us over the edge.















He added: Our members were quite adamant that they are currently suffering from significant personnel issues.

We feared that something had to give.

NHS providers chief executive Chris Hopson said the pressure was on general practitioners, social services, ambulances, community and mental health services and hospitals. But while there was fear among medical experts, hospitality managers toasted the lack of new curbs.

Michael Kill, Managing Director of the Night Time Industries Association, said: After a few extremely anxious weeks for our industry, we are delighted that the Prime Minister has listened to us and today announced that no further restrictions will be implemented before the New Year.















Our industry can now start planning with some certainty over the next week, and make up for lost time by promoting one of the key nights of the year in the coming days.

UK Hospitality Manager Kate Nicholls added: Losing the New Years in December would have been devastating for businesses.

Greg Mulholland, Campaign for Pubs, added: It’s great news for publicans that New Years parties can take place.

Mr Javid urged revelers to celebrate outside if you can and have some ventilation inside.

But University College London epidemiologist Professor Andrew Hayward warned: Going to a New Years party indoors is not safe, even if it is well ventilated.

It looks like we are acting on the optimistic end of the spectrum rather than the conservative end.

In terms of hospitalizations, we’re seeing increases, but not yet the kind of exponential increases in cases that were of concern.

But the main concern is that if you’ve been waiting to see these increases in hospital admissions, you may have waited too long to do much about them.