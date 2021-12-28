Candace Owens is very mad that Trump has pushed back his rhetoric on the COVID-19 vaccine





The late conservative brand Candace Owens has said former President Donald Trump may be old because he refused to side with her and made her delusional on her own platform regarding the effectiveness of the coronavirus vaccine.

Last week, after appearing on Owens’ talk show on The Daily Wire, Trump was quick to defend the jab by saying it was one of humanity’s greatest achievements. Owens tried to question the effectiveness of vaccines when Trump rejected the notion, reports the NY Post.

After this appearance, according to Business Insider, Owens suggested to his supporters that Trump was advocating for the COVID-19 vaccine because he was old. Owens, who is anti-vaccination, has been one of Trump’s greatest cheerleaders since running and winning the post of President of the United States. She responded to critics who criticized her for taking a different stance than expected.

People often forget, like Trump’s age, she said in an Instagram video she posted late last week. As if they came before television, before the Internet, before they could conduct their research independently.

Note: Donald Trump was born in 1946 and television WAS invented then.

Everything that [Trumps generation] read in a newspaper presented to them that they thought it was a reality, she said. And one of those things was, you know, this push for vaccines and believing that people were going to die without vaccines. And so, I think his support for the vaccine is genuine and not based on any corruption.

Not only did Owens disagree with Trump’s statement, but another staunch Trump supporter spoke out against him based on what he said in that same interview with Owens.

The Independent reported that Alex Jones gave Trump a warning on his InfoWars show on December 25.

This is an emergency Christmas Day warning to President Trump. Either you are completely ignorant of the so-called vaccine gene therapy you helped implement with Operation Warp Speed, or you are one of the most evil men who have ever lived, Jones said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.blackenterprise.com/candace-owens-suggests-trump-only-touted-vaccines-because-hes-too-old-to-know-how-to-find-alternative-sources-online/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

