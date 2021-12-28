Turkish regulator files criminal complaints for lira transfers





Turkish banking regulators are trying to manipulate the country’s exchange rate with measures that could cool criticism of the government’s unorthodox economic policies against more than 20 people, including former central bank governors, journalists and economists. He filed a criminal prosecution. The Banking Regulatory Authority said Monday on Twitter: “Post on social networks and [through] Media “, Currency crisis This is a reduction of 35% from the value of this year’s lire. Among the defendants is Durmus Yilmaz, who headed the central bank between 2006 and 2011 and is now an opposition MP. Another former central bank governor, Rusdu Saracoglu, is also on the list published by the bank’s watchdog. Regulators said the complaint was based on a provision in the Banking Act prohibiting media statements that could damage or harm the bank’s reputation. The Turkish government has frequently used the courts to silence critics and brought criminal charges against journalists and social media users for statements made during previous financial market turmoil. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Read weak He boosted exports and economic growth and ordered the central bank to lower interest rates, even though official inflation was above 20%. He argues that, contrary to mainstream economic theory, high interest rates contribute to inflation. Erdogan was forced to present Emergency measures On December 20, the pound fell to a record low of $ 18.4, down 60% annually. Bailouts, including state guarantees to compensate savers for the currency devaluation, have helped the pound recover to 11.5 against the dollar. advised A Rapid decrease Central bank reserves at the start of last week suggested that public institutions had bought billions of lire to support the currency. Turkey’s net foreign assets fell by $ 5.9 billion in the first two days of last week, according to Financial Times calculations based on central bank data. Finance Minister Nureddin Nebati said in a television interview on Monday after the Turkish people “attempted to sell the dollar” following Prime Minister Erdogan’s promise to protect Turkish lira deposits without such intervention on December 20. Lira said he recovered most of the losses. .. Guldem Atabay, a central bank-appointed economist, wrote on the ParaAnaliz site and said he had not yet been formally briefed on the complaint, but suspected a move related to concerns she had expressed. Potential risk With a new deposit product. “This complaint poses a threat to other economists who are also paying attention to government policy mistakes,” she said. “I will continue to strive to educate people about what I see, based on math and science.”

