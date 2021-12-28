Trump’s Scottish Golf Courses demanded $ 4 million in COVID aid from UK





Donald Trump’s Scottish Golf Resorts have called for millions of dollars in pandemic support from the UK government. Trump Turnberry and Trump International Scotland recorded millions in losses in 2020. Business accounts signed by Eric Trump cite Brexit as a contributing factor to the woes of seaside resorts. Loading Something is loading.

Former President Donald Trump’s Scottish Golf Resorts have demanded more than $ 4million in emergency money from the UK as ailing businesses put hundreds of staff on leave amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Recently released corporate accounts for the two international complexes revealed that the Trump Turnberry in Ayrshire and Trump International Scotland near Aberdeenshire cut 273 jobs in 2020, while also claiming $ 3.7 million in support on leave.

Trump ceded control of the two complexes to his sons, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, shortly before his inauguration as president in 2017, but retained financial interests in the companies, both of which are owned by the company. holding Golf Recreation Scotland, Ltd.

Additional government data reviewed by The Guardian shows both stations made further financial claims this year as the UK government’s emergency job retention program persisted.

The BBC was the first to report additional beach resort claims in 2021, which are believed to be worth between $ 698,000 and $ 1.7 million, adding to a total of $ 4.4 to $ 5.5 million support on leave over two years. The new figures were not included in the most recent accounts of the Trump companies, according to The Guardian.

Trump Turnberry recorded a loss of over $ 4 million in 2020 while the resort town of Aberdeenshire reported a loss of $ 1.7 million. Records from both stations cited the government lockdown, which required businesses to shut down for several months in 2020 and 2021, as the reason for significant staff losses.

However, in the accounts filed by Golf Recreation Scotland Ltd. and signed by director Eric Trump, he also cited Brexit as a contributing factor to the resorts’ failing finances, according to The Independent.

“Brexit has also had an impact on our business, as supply chains have been affected by the availability of drivers and staff, reducing deliveries and the availability of some product lines,” reported The Independent.

The documents go on to claim that prices rose due to transport costs and import duties following the Brexit vote, as well as reduced staff availability due to wage inflation, had a negative impact on seaside resorts.

During his presidential campaign and during his presidency, Trump has been a strong supporter of Brexit, which saw the UK’s withdrawal from the European Union in 2016. The former president nicknamed himself “Mr. Brexit ”in a 2016 tweet and celebrated the Brits. , who he said “took over their country” in an appearance at Turnberry in 2016.

The company’s accounts, filed earlier this month, also suggest the two golf resorts owe Trump himself additional money in the form of loans from the personal funds of the former president and the holding company. to Turnberry and Trump International Scotland, for a total of more than $ 158 million, according to The Guardian. .

A representative of the Trump Organization did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment, nor did a spokesperson for Trump Turnberry or Trump International Scotland.

Trump opened the Aberdeenshire site in 2012 and bought the Turnberry complex in 2014. The former president is said to be particularly proud of his mother’s Scottish heritage.

Last month, a group of human rights lawyers lost their attempt to force the Scottish government to investigate how the former president paid for his two golf courses in the country. Advocacy group Avaaz took the case after the Scottish government refused to investigate an unexplained wealth order against Trump.

