PM Modi to Inaugurate Completed Section of Kanpur Rail Metro Project | India News | Prime Minister Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to Kanpur on Tuesday and inaugurate the completed section of the Kanpur metro rail project around 1:30 p.m.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), improving urban mobility has been one of PM Modi’s main areas of intervention. The completed 9 km long section of the Kanpur Rail Metro Project runs from IIT Kanpur to Moti Jheel.

The total length of the Kanpur metro rail project is 32 km and is being built at a cost of over Rs 11,000 crore. The Kanpur metro will be the fastest metro project in the country.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath started the construction works of the Kanpur metro project on November 15, 2019, and the test run was held on the 9 km IIT priority corridor to Motijheel on November 10, 2021, in less than two years.

Prime Minister Modi will also inspect the metro project and make a metro ride from IIT metro station to Geeta Nagar.

In addition to the rail metro project, the Prime Minister will also inaugurate the Bina-Panki multi-product pipeline project.

According to PMO, the 356 km long Bina-Panki multi-product pipeline project has a capacity of about 3.45 million metric tons per year.

Prior to that, PM Modi will also attend the 54th Graduation Ceremony of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur at around 11 a.m. At convocation, all students will receive digital diplomas using in-house blockchain-based technology developed at the Institute as part of the National Blockchain Project.

The Prime Minister will launch blockchain-based digital degrees. These digital diplomas can be verified globally and are tamper-proof.

