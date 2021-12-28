No announcement on Covid restrictions after Boris Johnson briefed on latest Covid data





The Prime Minister is not going to announce new Covid restrictions today after being briefed on the latest data by health chiefs. Boris Johnson was due to meet with the Chief Medical Officer for England Professor Chris Whitty and Sir Patrick Vallance, the Chief Scientific Advisor, to discuss the impact of the rising number of cases on our hospitals. Boris Johnson was briefed on the latest Covid data today. Photo: PA But following what is described as an internal government meeting, the Press Association reports that there will be no announcements of further restrictions. If no new measures are introduced, it would leave England in conflict with other parts of the UK, which came under restrictions after Christmas. And later, Health Secretary Sajid Javid confirmed that no new restrictions would be introduced until the New Year. Tory MPs had urged caution in going beyond Plan B in England, with veteran Tory Sir Geoffrey Clifton-Brown calling for a wait-and-see approach to the impact of rising cases amid the spread of the Omicron variant. Recent figures released earlier today showed Covid cases in the county topped the 55,000 mark over the Christmas weekend. Sir Geoffrey said he hoped the Prime Minister would be very careful before introducing new measures as he pushed for people to make their own decisions when it came to taking precautions against the infection. The comments come as restrictions have been imposed across Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, with the Scottish government ordering nightclubs to close from Monday, while hotel businesses will have to start again. only offer table service if they serve alcohol. England is currently subject to the UK government’s Plan B rulebook, with guidance for working from home, wearing masks in shops and other public places, and Covid passes to access major events. Mr Johnson has yet to announce new rules for England, but has indicated he will not hesitate to act if necessary in the face of the increase in cases of the Omicron variant. Adam Finn, professor of pediatrics at the University of Bristol, said the number of hospital staff absences due to Covid infections will likely play a role in governments’ thinking about whether to go further than plan B. Clearly, a large number of new cases are still being detected, he told the Press Association. I suspect that hospital bed occupancy and staff absences due to isolation rules will be the critical factors on the public health side of any decision. As of Tuesday, there were 206 people with Covid in Kent hospitals, a 17% increase in one week. It remains to be seen whether the rate hike saw the number of patients rise further, with figures not released until Thursday.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.kentonline.co.uk/kent/news/no-announcement-expected-on-new-restrictions-259807/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos