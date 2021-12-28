Greek and Bulgarian tourists flood Turkish towns to shop as national currency dwindles





Buyers from Bulgaria and Greece have flocked to Turkey to shop due to the fall in the pound sterling. Turkey is currently in an economic crisis, with inflation soaring to over 21%. The lira hit an all-time high against the US dollar on December 20 at 18.36 lira to the dollar, with the currency losing more than 60% of its value against the dollar this year alone. It partially rebounded to 11.46 lira against the dollar on December 27. Inflation and fluctuating prices have affected everything from food prices to gas prices. Residents of neighboring countries took advantage of the economic instability ahead of the holiday season to head to markets and grocery stores in Edirne in northwestern Turkey. Hatice Ahmedova, a Bulgarian woman, told The Associated Press that she woke up at 3 a.m. to board a bus bound for Turkey on Christmas Eve. She added that she was able to exchange 200 Bulgarian levs (about $ 115.74) for 1,150 lire. Bulent Reisoglu, chairman of the Edirne Ulus Bazaar Cooperative, told the AP that the number of foreign tourists to the city has quadrupled in recent weeks. “The parking lots are full of Bulgarian cars, it has become almost impossible to see Edirne or Istanbul license plates,” he said. “(They) buy like they’re crazy, not knowing what they’re buying and buy five or ten with the logic of selling it or thinking they won’t find them again.” On Christmas Eve, the city’s Turkish market was packed with Bulgarian shoppers. The first stop for foreign buyers was the bureau de change, followed by markets and grocery stores. Gulfiye Osinova, 60, was there to find gifts for her children and grandchildren, saying Bulgaria was much more expensive. For Bulgarian shoppers, Turkish grocery stores are a bargain and they leave the country with their trunks full. Buyers were also coming from neighboring Greece, converting euros into liras. A customer, Esra Molla, said she was happy to buy gifts for herself and her family. The pound rebounded after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced new financial tools to protect pound deposits from currency fluctuations and closed last week at 10.83 against the dollar. Despite the pound’s rally last week, the Turkish national currency has still lost nearly 40% of its value this year, sparked by Erdogan’s insistence on lowering interest rates, which currently stand at 14 %. Established economic theory says that high inflation can be reduced by raising interest rates, but Erdogan argues otherwise. Under his new economic agenda, Erdogan wants cheap credit, high exports and high growth. As Turks wait in long queues in the cold for bread this month, their declining purchasing power amid price hikes has been painfully visible. Erdogan has urged Turkish companies to lower their prices as the pound stabilizes, but there is no indication yet that they will replace the hordes of Bulgarian buyers in Edirne anytime soon. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/greek-bulgarian-tourists-flood-turkish-towns-shop-nations-currency-declines-1663340 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos