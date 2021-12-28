DC Circuit Steps Up Fight Against Trump’s Tax Return





A federal appeals court has set the briefing schedule for Donald Trump’s continued efforts to prevent a House committee from seeing his tax returns, and it looks like arguments won’t be heard until February.

The United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia released the briefing schedule on Monday, following a joint motion to expedite the case filed Thursday.

Trump has until January 10 to file his brief; the government has until January 31 to respond. Trump’s response brief is due on February 7.

A date for oral argument has not been set, but the order asked the clerk to schedule the file for oral argument “on the first appropriate date after the briefing ends.”

The briefing schedule comes after Trump appealed the Dec. 14 decision by U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden to dismiss the case.

In that decision, McFadden, a person named by Trump who donated to his 2016 presidential campaign, appeared to suggest that he agreed, at least in principle, with the former president’s claims that the demands committee of the House were politically motivated, but was left with no choice under the current law. but to close the case.

“[Trump] assembles a body of evidence suggesting that the Committee’s purported interest in the Presidential Audit Program, an IRS policy that requires audits by the incumbent president, is a subterfuge on improper grounds such as exposing his statements . It also raises legal arguments against the law the committee relies on, McFadden wrote in the ruling. “But even if the former president is right about the facts, he is wrong about the law. A long line of Supreme Court cases demand great deference to seemingly valid congressional inquiries. Even the special care given to past presidents does not change the result. The Court will therefore dismiss this case.

McFadden said that Trump’s lower court briefs, which included statements from members of the House Ways and Means Committee and other Democrats, “show Congressional Democrats a years of obsession with exposing President Trump “which raises” questions about the 2021 demand [for tax returns] claimed object.

If the president [Richard] Neal’s real interest in former presidents’ tax returns is indeed to better understand the presidential audit program, he will no doubt be able to achieve this without releasing the returns, McFadden wrote. Public disclosure of the income tax returns of others is a serious offense, and former committee chairs have wisely resisted the use of 6103 (f) to publish individual returns.

McFadden has hinted that Neal is a political rival to Trump and warned that publishing his tax returns could come back to haunt Democrats in the future.

Anyone can see that the release of confidential tax information from a political rival is the type of move that will come back to torment the inventor, McFadden wrote at the end of the notice. It may not be fair or wise to publish the reports, but it is the right of the Presidents to do so. Congress has granted it this extraordinary power, and the courts are reluctant to second guess the motives of Congress or the laws duly enacted. The Court will not do so here and must therefore dismiss this case.

McFadden stayed the judgment pending appeal with his Dec. 14 decision. Trump filed a notice of appeal the same day.

Monday’s briefing schedule order said the court would not consider arguments first raised in a rejoinder, and urged both sides to “improve the clarity of their briefs” by limiting the use of abbreviations, including acronyms.

You can read the expedited briefing order below.

[Photo of Donald Trump via Michael Zarrilli/Getty Images; Richard Neal via U.S. House of Representatives]

