Technology becomes CCP’s new frontier to expand its influence

The CCP’s control over social media continues to expand as it aims to control the global narrative and present a favorable image to the world.

As the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) becomes more determined to shape the global discourse in its favor, its approach in this regard becomes more and more sophisticated.

Global social media platforms have become the arena for the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) to expand its influence and dox criticism. The PCC uses private companies to produce content that can be used in influence operations, in what it describes as public opinion management, revealed an international media. While the Party deploys global social media platforms to spread its propaganda, they are prohibited for ordinary residents living in China.

Social media appear to have been particularly useful for the CCP in the post-truth world where facts and empirical evidence have less weight in shaping mass opinion than accounts from social media, which appeal to emotion. One example is the claim of a Swiss biologist that the U.S. government was hampering the World Health Organization’s efforts to focus on the starting point of the coronavirus pandemic. While the Swiss Embassy in China clarified that the said biologist simply does not exist, that hasn’t stopped the Chinese state-controlled media from amplifying the fantastic. complaints.

The CCP has been criticized for human rights violations against the Uyghur minority group in its Xinjiang province and the relentless crackdown on activists advocating greater freedoms in Hong Kong, among others.

The CCP deploys the concept of the United Front to co-opt and compensate for the sources of resistance to its programs. The CCP’s United Front Labor Department, the unit responsible for coordinating different types of influence operations, focused on combating potential opposition groups internally. In early 2021, the unit updated guidelines for the conduct of domestic and foreign influence operations. The new regulations, which update the 2015 manual, indicate that the activities of the United Front have expanded. The new guidelines explain in detail the importance of providing counseling to Chinese returning overseas and those based overseas, including their families in China. First, they expose the focus of the United Fronts on new social classes, which includes Chinese media, knowledge workers and other highly skilled employees of foreign-invested enterprises and social organizations.

Since the start of the pandemic, China’s relations with many major world powers have deteriorated. The CCP has been criticized for human rights violations against the Uyghur minority group in its Xinjiang province and the relentless crackdown on activists advocating greater freedoms in Hong Kong, among others. He is also fighting US efforts to expand investigations into whether or not COVID-19 originated from a research center on the continent. A Pew Research Center survey in 17 countries published in June 2021 found that its citizens have grown unfavorable views from China since the start of the pandemic (see graph).

China’s diplomatic corps has grown louder and louder in recent years and has gone so far as to blame governments for taking a mildly critical stance.

The strategy billed as “Wolf Warrior” diplomacy named a hit movie in which Chinese special forces challenge makeshift US soldiers.

In the midst of these developments, Xi jinping stressed that China must tell its story in a positive way, and that it is imperative to forge friendships and constantly expand the circle of friends vis-à-vis international public opinion. In this business, storytelling through cyberspace is a key tool.

Xi realized early on the potential of the Internet as a propaganda tool. Through China’s popular mobile messaging app and microblogging site WeChat and Weibo, Xi promoted his campaign against Corruption, and build a personal follow-up. Despite Facebook’s ban in China, the CCP has used the platform to promote Xis’ profile during his state visits to other countries.

The Internet has become the main battleground for public opinion struggleXi said at the National Propaganda and Ideology Working Conference in 2013. He then decided to quickly consolidate institutions. regulate cyberspace in China. A year later, he took over the Central Internet Security and Informationised Leading Group and reconstituted the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC). The lead group was previously led by the Chinese premier, and the changes have given Xi greater control over the country’s internet policy. Xis chosen to lead the ACC, Lu Wei, who had worked as a reporter for the state agency Xinhua, argued in an essay in the CCP newspaper Qiushi (which means seeking the truth) that the Party must have a grip on information technology. He said there was no economic, financial or national security without information security.

Amazon, one of the top five IT companies in the United States, tampered with its online store ratings for a book Xi wrote after a push from the CCP.

The CCP sees cyberspace as a internet civilizationwhere civilized forces are deployed against those with selfish motives who want to disseminate harmful information. CCP propaganda theorist Liu Yunshan argued that, the nations’ approach to the development of the Internet would prioritize strengthening the direction of online public opinion and consolidating positive public opinion. Domestically, China has a army cyber warriors to maintain its mandate on news flows, titled Internet Public Opinion Analysts. These personnel are deployed in government propaganda units, private companies and the media. A review of Chinese social media revealed that Party activity is shaping Internet discourse, broadcasting up to 488 million online publications each year, and removing unfavorable ones. In addition, Chinese Big Techs have red genes; Baidus Robin Li and Qihoo 360 Technology (Internet Security Service Provider) Zhou Hongyi are members of the Consultative body Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference.

China presents a great opportunity for Big Techs, and therefore, the deans of the Internet are seeking to be on the right books of the CCP. Amazon, one of the top five IT companies in the United Statesmanipulated notes in his online store for a book written by Xi after a push from the CCP. Microsoft’s professional networking site, LinkedIn, has blocked access to Greg Bruno and other reporters for users in China. Bruno, who documented the conditions of the Tibetans, said he was disappointed that a US technology major would give in to the demands of a foreign government. US Senator Rick Scott red flag this appeasement of Communist China in letters to LinkedIn CEO Ryan Roslansky and Microsoft boss Satya Nadella.

Thus, social media, which has been a catalyst for social change in Africa and West Asia by playing its role in activating the Jasmine Revolution and the Arab Spring, has unwittingly or otherwise become an instrument for CCP influence operations. In addition, the penetration of global media platforms and their use by the CCP to expand its influence poses a huge challenge to democracies across the world. The national-level CCP Internet subversion in China has now encouraged it to impose its model elsewhere. Social media has become a major pillar of public participation in democracies, it also acts as a barometer of public opinion. In recent times, as the concept of democracy is hotly debated in different parts of the world, democracies should stress China’s double standards in the use of social media platforms in democracies, and national legislation. of the CCP which criminalizes spread rumors that undermine the economic and social order, and force its own social media platforms to repost the news recorded news media.