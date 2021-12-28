Country facing unprecedented poverty and unemployment in Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government





LARKANA – Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Monday announced that his party will launch a decisive movement against the PTI-led government on January 5, 2022 with a rally in Lahore, the former PPP stronghold.

“The time has come to start a war against the puppet regime,” he said during a public speech to mark the 14th anniversary of the death of former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto to Garhi Khuda Bakhsh.

“We must realize the dream of Benazir Bhutto and revive this party across the country to restore the reign of true democratic forces,” Bilawal told party employees. Bilawal said the country faced multiple challenges including inflation and “bad governance” as the elections in the country had been “rigged by different modus operandi”.

“There is no freedom of speech and no real democracy in the country … we have restored democracy in the country and restored the 1973 Constitution in the form of the 18th Amendment,” he said. points out.

Democracy in Pakistan only exists on paper, he added.

Bilawal said his party had empowered the country’s provinces in line with the vision of the late PPP founder Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, a step which he said allowed the last PML-N government to build projects such as Metro Bus and Orange Line in Lahore. “We have made the provinces financially autonomous thanks to the NFC [National Finance Commission] reward, ”he said.

The PPP chairman said locals are struggling to make ends meet and poverty and unemployment have reached historic levels during Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government.

“The hardships of the people and the economic woes of the country will never end as long as the country is ruled by puppet leaders,” he added.

Referring to media reports, Bilawal denied speculation that the PPP was making a deal with the establishment to take power. “PPP does not believe in the politics of agreements. We only rely on the support of the people. We will never be able to resort to an undemocratic policy, ”he insisted.

Bilawal, while urging party leaders to take action to revive the party in different parts of the country, said he will travel to Punjab soon to start an anti-government movement.

“The time has come to announce a war against this puppet government… we will announce a movement to overthrow this government in Lahore [on January 5] where the foundation of this party was laid.

Bilawal said that only the PPP can overthrow the government headed by Prime Minister Imran with the support of the masses and solve the problems of the masses. “We will form the next government and elect our chief ministers in all the provinces,” he told the congregation.

Former PPP chairman and co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari said in his short speech: “Being poor is not in the lot of the Pakistani people.”

Zardari, without naming anyone, said that because of “stupid people, a rich country like Pakistan” was reeling from the economic crisis.

He said the PPP would come to power soon and, under Bilawal’s leadership, solve the problems of the masses.

BB murder, an irreparable national loss: Bilawal

Pakistan People’s Party leader Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said yesterday that the assassination of former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto was an irreparable national loss.

In a message, he said that Benazir Bhutto is an ideal world leader who has shown great courage in her mission to achieve democracy in Pakistan.

“The nation will never forget its national spirit, its long struggle and its strong leadership,” he added.

Bilawal said Benazir Bhutto’s struggle to make the country a true welfare state in light of the thoughts and vision of our founding ancestors is historic.

He said that the assassination of Benazir Bhutto in Rawalpindi was not just the murder of a dream to save the people from poverty, unemployment and injustice, but a conspiracy to kill the entire nation. He stressed that the heinous plot had been foiled by former President Asif Ali Zardari with the slogan “Pakistan Khappay (Pakistan needed)”.

The PPP Chairman said that Benazir Bhutto was a universal figure and a leader of the people who promoted unity, harmony and progressive thinking in Pakistan and protected the political and economic rights of the people.

As prime minister, she introduced pro-people policies to the country despite fierce opposition and obstacles. It has taken countless steps for public service, and also highlighted Pakistan’s true image internationally, he said.

The donation of missile technology for the defense of our homeland by Benazir Bhutto is also unforgettable, Bilawal said.

The PPP president said that for democracy, Benazir Bhutto lost his father, his two brothers and even his mother.

But she never feared dictators. She continued to fight for democracy until the last hour of her life and finally achieved martyrdom, he said.

The PPP Chairman said that “today is the day to commit to eradicate terrorism and extremism from Pakistan and to continue the struggle for the strengthening of democracy, the supremacy of the Constitution and Parliament and social equality. There is no other way to pay homage to Benazir Bhutto.

