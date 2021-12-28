Joko Widodo’s environmental policy in 2021: political or scientific?





WRONG one of the issues discussed at the Summit (KTT) The Group of Twenty (G20), which met in Rome on October 30 and 31, was climate change. President Joko Widodo responded to this problem by attending the summit Climate change 26th in Glasgow, Scotland. In his capacity as President of Indonesia and President of the new G20 summit, Joko Widodo has demonstrated his commitment to the issue of climate change. This commitment is a concrete form of the President’s environmental policy. In Glasgow, Joko Widodo said Indonesia is not just rhetoric related to climate change issues. Indonesia has already developed concrete measures to tackle climate change. Through the Directorate for Climate Change Adaptation, the Directorate General for the Fight against Climate Change, the Ministry of the Environment and Forests has launched the Climate Village program. Get insight, inspiration and preview from E-mail you.

Register E-mail This program was presented by President Joko Widodo at the opening of the 2021 Climate Adaptation Summit on February 8 and 9, 2021. The program targets 20,000 climate villages by 2024. To support the achievement of these goals, there are 8 strategic steps that need to be taken, namely: strengthening the capacity of local government, strengthening the capacity of the community, establishing multi-stakeholder partnerships, encouraging leadership at local level, encouraging local government ‘stakeholder engagement, spreading success, increasing the development and application of appropriate technologies, as well as encouraging the optimization of potential sources of finance. Political or scientific? Is the Climate Village program based on sufficient scientific considerations? Or is it purely based on political considerations? Second, how should scientific and political considerations be used in the design and development of various policies regarding environmental issues? The background to the Climate Village program is the climate change that is happening. In the Indonesian context, data submitted by the Meteorological, Climatological and Geophysical Agency (BMKG) shows that the average temperature of Indonesia in 2016 was 1.2 degrees Celsius higher than normal, which is based on 1981-2000 average temperature. This exceeds the 2015 average temperature anomaly, which is 1 degree Celsius from normal. On a related note, the National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB) reported that there is a growing trend towards hydrometeorological disasters such as floods, landslides, droughts, forest fires and tornadoes. The incidence of hydrometeorological disasters that are exacerbated by anthropogenic factors continues to increase year on year, currently accounting for 98 percent of all disasters in Indonesia. Climate change is a world affair. All countries face the same problem.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nasional.kompas.com/read/2021/12/28/05450021/kebijakan-lingkungan-hidup-joko-widodo-tahun-2021–politis-atau-ilmiah-

