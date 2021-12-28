Politics
London Covid: The 4 options Boris Johnson could bring after the crisis talks today on Omicron
Boris Johnson is expected to hold a meeting today to discuss new restrictions and a possible lockdown in response to Omicron.
Ministers will meet with the Prime Minister as well as Chris Whitty, who will join Sir Patrick Vallance virtually.
They will review the latest data, including hospitalizations, to determine what changes need to be made.
Although Boris has announced that there will be no new restrictions on Christmas, today’s meeting is expected to bring some changes.
Many scientists have called for a circuit breaker, saying it is needed before Christmas.
However, data released by the UKHSA indicated that Omicron is milder but the high number of infections remains a concern.
As the PM faces a rebellion from backbench MPs over more restrictions, here are the four potential options he is likely to consider.
2nd step
A return to Stage 2 restrictions, similar to what was in place in April in England, is under consideration.
This would mean a ban on mixing indoors, with hospitality only allowed to operate outdoors.
According to The Mirror, experts from the Scientific Pandemic Influenza Group on Modeling, Operational subgroup (Spi-MO) based their study on the introduction of measures on December 28 or New Year’s Day and their maintenance until 15, 28 January or March. 28.
They found that the quickly implemented step 2 measures reduced the peak hospital pressure to about half of its level under Plan B alone.
Locking the circuit breaker
A breaker lockout would see the introduction of a full lockout, for a short period of time.
It is understood that December 28 would be the earliest possible start date for this option.
However, Sir Keir Starmer said the number of people admitted to hospital was different from when he called a circuit breaker in the fall of 2020 and does not support that option.
Diet C
Sage experts have warned that there will likely be a surge in hospital admissions, leading many to wonder if the Prime Minister will introduce Plan C.
This would only mean table service, to avoid congestion at the bar as well as the NHS Covid Passes required to enter the premises.
Schools would be closed, but it is understood that the top priority of the government is to keep schools open.
Full lock
The latter option seems highly unlikely given the continued rollout of vaccines and booster shots and the drop in hospitalizations.
A rebellion by backbench Tory MPs when Plan B was introduced makes the introduction of a full lockdown even less likely.
However, Boris Johnson refused to rule out that option when questioned by reporters.
Speaking last week, he said: We can’t rule out further action after Christmas – and we will keep a constant eye on the data and do whatever is necessary to protect public health.
