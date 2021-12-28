The meaning of words: Orwell, Didion, Trump and the death of language





The death of Joan Didion, the most profound essayist on language since George Orwell, comes at a time when one of his most astute observations that words have meaning and consequences is more than ever being ignored.

Nowhere have the words lost their meaning more than in social media, where, for example, a respondent to a story on the Breitbart “news portal” can harmlessly accuse Dr Anthony Fauci, one of the officials. the most distinguished in the United States, to have “helped in the engineering of this biological weapon (Covid-19)” then claim, in a perfectly distorted syntax, that Fauci “benefits financially, now dictates the societal and economic aspects people [and] is more than disgusting. This little man has too much unelected power to be. “

Fauci hasn’t done any of these things, and as other conspiracy theorists have claimed, there’s no basement under a pizza place in Washington where politicians can drink children’s blood, a proposition. which would be obvious nonsense to anyone who has ever tasted a fair amount of real blood.

“We welcome responses and thoughtful contributions,” Breitbart editors state at the top of their comments section. “Comments containing personally identifiable information, harassment or other violations will be removed.”

“Now it is clear that the decline of a language must ultimately have political and economic causes: it is not simply due to the bad influence of this or that individual writer,” Orwell writes in his essay. 1946 “Politics and the English Language. “But,” he continued,

an effect can become a cause, strengthening the original cause and producing the same effect in an intensified form, and so on indefinitely. A man can start drinking because he feels he has failed, and then fail all the more completely because he drinks. It is much the same thing that happens to the English language. It becomes ugly and inaccurate because our thoughts are stupid, but neglecting our language makes it easier for us to think stupid. The point is, the process is reversible.

No one has contributed as much to it as former United States President Donald Trump, whose every statement has seemingly taken off from reality. The Washington Post fact-checker on Jan.21, 2021, the day after his presidency ended, reported that Trump had accumulated 30,573 verifiable untruths during his presidency, an average of 21 false allegations per day.

But the twice-indicted ex-president is of course not alone. Far too many politicians accuse Democrats of wanting to free criminals on the streets. Far too many others accuse Republicans of fascism, although the disturbing rhetorical slant seems to go to Republicans. It was Newt Gingrich who, from the moment he was elected to the House of Representatives, called the rather lackluster presidency of Democrat Jim Wright of Texas “the most corrupt in history” when it was not. not the case. He continued to hammer home the alleged corruption in Barack Obama’s administration despite no indictment in Obama’s eight-year presidency.

The result of the tsunami of untruths was not just a fierce and specious defense of an administration that started in 2016 and ended in 2020 and turned disasters into triumphs with nothing more than words. It was debasing the tongue to make it lose its meaning. If thought can corrupt language, says Orwell, language can also corrupt thought. There seems to be no better example of this phrase than the Trump administration. It was and still is possible for the man to sit in his castle in Mar-a-Lago and say he won the 2020 presidential race when he lost it by 7 million votes, a loss that has been verified by 61 courts, and have some 30 million people believe.

“In our time, political speech and writing are largely the defense of the indefensible,” Orwell wrote:

Things like the maintenance of British rule in India, the Russian purges and deportations, the dropping of atomic bombs on Japan, can indeed be defended, but only by arguments too brutal for most people and which do not fit. not with the stated goals of political parties. Much of the political language must therefore consist of understatement, questioning, and vagueness. The defenseless villages are bombarded by the air, the inhabitants driven out into the countryside, the cattle strafed, the huts set on fire with incendiary bullets: this is called pacification. Millions of peasants are stripped of their farms and sent to trudge on the roads without more than they can transport: this is what is called the transfer of population or the rectification of the borders. People are jailed for years without trial, or shot in the back of the neck or sent to die of scurvy in arctic logging camps: this is called the elimination of unreliable elements . Such phraseology is necessary if we want to name things without appealing to mental images.

It is on this kind of euphemism that Washington Post correspondent Craig Whitlock wrote in “The Afghanistan Papers: A Secret History of the War”, derived from secret Pentagon documents and published in August, which documents 20 years of The “euphemisms” that successive US governments have used to gull their citizens. It is this kind of euphemism that has been used in Iraq by three presidents. The “renditions” have stopped, but there is still “collateral damage” and the troops are still “reduced” instead of retreating, as when they recently fled from Afghanistan. The missile strike that killed a family of 10 in Kabul, including seven children, “was carried out with the sincere belief that it would prevent an imminent threat to our forces and those evacuated at the airport, but it was a mistake”.

“I have not considered here the literary use of language, but simply language as an instrument for expressing and not for concealing or preventing thought,” Orwell wrote. “Since you don’t know what fascism is, how can you fight fascism? We don’t need to swallow such nonsense, but we must recognize that the current political chaos is linked to the decadence of language, and that we can probably make some improvement by starting with the verbal end.

The latest linguistics expert, of course, is Jared Schmeck, a father from Oregon who, on a Christmas call for his children with the President of the United States, ended the conversation with “Merry Christmas.” and the words “Let’s go Brandon”, which has become a right-wing understatement for “Fuck Joe Biden”. Schmeck is now offended because he received threatening messages from disgruntled people. His free speech rights, he said, allowed him to tell the President of the United States to fuck off. That he used one of the most offensive insults in the English language to exchange Christmas greetings with the country’s top elected official didn’t even strike him as incongruous.

