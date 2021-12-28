Security policy sees economy as essential to stability – Pakistan





ISLAMABAD: The National Security Committee (NSC) on Monday approved the national security policy which places economic stability at the heart of comprehensive national security.

Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired a meeting of the NSC, which is the government’s most advisory and decision-making body for coordinating national security issues. The session brought together the Federal Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Defense, Information and Broadcasting, the Interior, Finance and Human Rights, the National Security Advisor, heads of services and senior officials.

The five-year policy document covering the period 2022-2026 is presented by the government as the first-ever strategy document of its kind that sets out the state’s national security vision and guidelines for achieving these goals. It will guide the policies and decisions of governments in foreign, defense and economic matters.

The document would now be presented to the federal cabinet for approval in what appears to be a mere formality following the approval of the powerful NSC.

Although the policy is shared publicly at a later stage, it would apparently seek to capitalize on the symbiotic links between human security, economic security and military security, with the security and prosperity of citizens being at the center of the whole-of-government approach.

It covers both traditional and non-traditional security challenges, including the economy, food, water, military security, terrorism, population growth, and relations with the outside world, especially the great powers. .

The document places particular emphasis on economic diplomacy as the center of Pakistan’s foreign policy aimed at avoiding being sucked into bloc politics in a world order in transition.

Prime Minister Khan hailed the preparation and approval of the national security policy as a historic milestone. He called on various government agencies to develop a coordinated strategy for effective implementation of the policy and asked National Security Advisor Moeed Yusuf to submit a monthly report on the progress made in its implementation.

The NSC has been briefed on the broader contours of the policy which has been prepared by the National Security Division.

Several rounds of feedback consultations on several projects took place with all state institutions, including provincial governments and the governments of Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir. Over 600 academics, analysts, civil society members and students across Pakistan were consulted to make the political process inclusive.

A draft of the policy was also shared earlier this month with the parliamentary committee on national security. The meeting was boycotted by opposition parties, however.

The national security policy should be a dynamic document that will be revised every year and on the transition of government to help it keep abreast of its political priorities in a rapidly changing global environment. Work on the policy began in 2014.

