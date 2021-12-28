Bush speechwriter accuses Trump Jr. of portraying Jesus’ teachings as’ manual for suckers’





A former George W. Bush speechwriter criticized Donald Trump Jr. for saying that Bible teachings “got us nothing” during a speech to young conservatives.

At a conference in Turning Point USA, Arizona on December 19, Trump addressed the issue of culture cancellation, saying Republicans play “T-ball” while Democrats play “hardball.”

“We turned the other cheek and I kind of understand the biblical reference, I understand the mentality. But it didn’t pay off for us. OK? It didn’t pay off as we gave ground in all the big ones. institutions, ”he said.

In an opinion piece for The Atlantic on Sunday, Peter Wehner, who served in the administrations of former Presidents Ronald Reagan, George HW Bush and George W. Bush, criticized Trump for the comments. He wrote that Trump’s message was “the scriptures are essentially a manual for suckers. The teachings of Jesus have done us nothing.”

“It is worse than that, really; the ethics of Jesus prevented the successful continuation of cultural wars against the left,” Wehner wrote.

He went on to criticize Trump and his father, former President Donald Trump, for adopting a political style he called “the Trumpian ethics”.

“He believes, like his father, that politics should be practiced in a ruthless, ruthless and vengeful manner,” Wehner wrote. “The end justifies the means. Norms and safeguards must be broken. Morality and legality must always be subordinated to the pursuit of power and self-interest.”

He continued, “The problem is that Trumpian ethics have not been confined to the Trump family,” as many other Republicans have embraced his political style while ostracizing those who don’t.

“When Liz Cheney is more despised in the party than the mad Marjorie Taylor Greene, Paul Gosar, Lauren Boebert, Jim Jordan, Madison Cawthorn or Donald Trump Jr., you know the GOP has lost its moral bearings,” Wehner said.

Former Bush speechwriter Peter Wehner criticized Donald Trump Jr. in an op-ed for saying the teachings of Jesus have done us nothing. Trump Jr. is seen above during the February 2020 CPAC convention at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in Fort Washington, Maryland. Samuel Corum / Getty Images

Wehner has become one of Trump’s main critics in the Republican Party. In 2019, he criticized evangelical Christians for their support for the former president.

“I think it has discredited the Christian faith enormously,” Wehner told CNN. “I think this has shown a watching world a tremendous amount of hypocrisy.”

When he appeared on the news network in 2018, he called Trump a “narcissistic person with no moral center, no moral core.”

“Everything in her life seems to be about promoting her interests, protecting herself, satisfying her own appetites in all kinds of different ways,” Wehner said.

