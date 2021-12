Hindu vigilantes disrupt Christmas celebrations in Indian Prime Minister Modi’s territory

NEW DELHI (REUTERS) – Hard-core Hindu vigilantes have disrupted Christmas mass in parts of India, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s central territory ahead of local elections in the coming months, reported the media Monday, December 27. The disruption of Christmas celebrations over the weekend and last week included the vandalism of a life-size statue of Jesus Christ in Ambala in Haryana, a northern state ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Nationalist Party (BJP) of M Modi, the Hindu newspaper said. He also reported that activists burned a model of Santa Claus and chanted slogans against Christmas celebrations and religious conversions last Saturday outside a church in Varanasi, Mr. Modi’s parliamentary constituency and the holiest city in the world. ‘Hinduism. Mr. Anoop Shramik, a social activist from Varanasi, told Reuters he saw around two dozen people burn Santa Claus. The federal and state governments declined to comment when contacted. Christmas celebrations were also disrupted last Saturday in Silchar, eastern Assam, after men, claiming to be members of Bajrang Dal – a right-wing group with close ties to the BJP, broke in. by force in a church, local news channel NDTV reported. The leader of the main opposition congressional party and prominent members of Christian minority groups urged Modi to act. “The prime minister should order the BJP governments of Haryana and Assam to identify disbelievers and bring them to court,” said MP Chidambaram, former Indian finance minister and top congressional leader, in a statement. tweet. Since Mr. Modi came to power in 2014, right-wing Hindu groups have consolidated their position in all states and launched small-scale attacks against religious minorities, claiming their action is to prevent religious conversions. Several Indian states have passed or are considering anti-conversion laws that challenge the freedom of belief and related rights that the Indian Constitution guarantees to minorities. Mr. Elias Vaz, national vice-president of the Catholic Union of India, condemned the latest incidents. “India’s strength lies in its diversity, and the people who made it on Christmas are the true anti-nationals,” Vaz said. Christians and Muslims together make up nearly 16% of India’s 1.37 billion people.

