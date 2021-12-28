ANALYSIS | Donald Trump and Congressional Select Committee investigating insurgency locked in all-out showdown





German Padinger

(CNN) – Almost a year after the failed coup attempt, Donald Trump’s habit of putting political gain before truth resurfaces as former Commander-in-Chief and his associates become entangled in a total confrontation with the select committee. of the House of Representatives investigating the January 6 insurgency.

Trump’s obstruction campaign, which has now reached the Supreme Court, has raised the question of whether the panel, already facing pressure ahead of next year’s midterm election, will achieve its goal of demanding a historic responsibility of Trump for his efforts to call off the election. Trump’s inner circle is locked into the strategy of trying to avoid this exhaustive count on one of the most notorious days in American history and trying to whitewash history as he apparently prepares for himself. stand for election in 2024.

NOTICE | Donald Trump’s influence fades

The panel’s attempt to penetrate deep into Trump’s world and behind the scenes of the White House on January 6 gained momentum in the days leading up to Christmas, offering a fresh look at his areas of interest. Trump has responded by stepping up his own strategy of challenging the truth. Now it’s clear that members of the select committee are trying to build a detailed picture of exactly what Trump said, did and thought in the days leading up to the insurgency and in the hours it erupted on Capitol Hill afterwards. inciting the crowd with new lies about voter fraud.

The all-out confrontation between Trump and the select committee

For the first time, the panel publicly requested testimony from lawmakers closely linked to Trump’s efforts to discredit the 2020 election and retain power. He asked Rep. Scott Perry to talk about his efforts to install Jeffrey Clark, an official who wanted the Justice Department to prosecute Trump’s lies about electoral fraud as attorney general. The Pennsylvania Republican refused, arguing the panel was illegally constituted – despite being created by a vote in the House of Commons. The commission also asked another Trump ally, Rep. Jim Jordan, to discuss what he says was his multiple communications with the former president on Jan.6. The Ohio Republican has yet to respond, but his loyalty to Trump and his fierce attacks on the commission suggest he’s unlikely to be a cooperative witness.

Biden says he will run again against Trump 0:35

Members of the committee may soon face the decision to subpoena Perry and Jordan, a move that would surely worsen the inflammatory relationship between Democrats and Republicans in the House even further. The Democratic-led body has already sent criminal referrals to the Justice Department regarding two witnesses who refused to comply with subpoenas: Trump’s political guru Steve Bannon, who has previously been indicted, and the former White House Attorney General Mark Meadows.

New data is also emerging from court documents involving Trump spokesman Taylor Budowich showing the commission is expanding its investigation into funding the pro-Trump rallies that led to the riots, including the one in Washington, United States. . what the then president told his supporters they “would fight like hell” and that he evolved into an insurgency.

Trump associates unwilling to testify are relying on his broad claims of executive privilege, which many legal scholars consider dubious, to avoid saying what they know about the Capitol uprising. Two days before Christmas, Trump, who has long used the justice system to avoid and delay accountability, went to the Supreme Court, appealing to the Conservative majority he helped build to block the law. Documents from the house to the commission. Trump has called on the nation’s highest court to conduct a full review of the case to stop the disclosure of notes of speeches, activity records and schedules, and to stay a lower court ruling that allows their delivery. .

The commission was quick to respond, trying to avoid an attempt by the former president to bog him down in a long legal battle, asking the court to say by the middle of next month whether he accepted the case. Trump’s legal team maintains that it is essential that future presidents be confident that their deliberations with their advisers will remain confidential even after they leave office.

But President Joe Biden, now responsible for matters of the enforcement of executive privilege, argued that it is vital for the nation to understand what happened during the Capitol Riot and dismissed the claims of Trump. The idea that the twice-challenged former president is defending the accusation that he often stumbles upon abuse of power and pursues personal goals is hard to read with a straight face. But it threatens to spark a constitutional dispute that could thwart the commission’s attempts to clarify Trump’s intentions and actions on January 6.

Trump booed for saying he received a booster dose of the vaccine 0:53

The commission is working against time

The commission does not have the luxury of time. It’s already clear that Republicans, who have a good chance of winning back the House of Representatives in the midterm elections in November, will shut down the panel as soon as they take power.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy anchored his candidacy for Speaker of the House on Trump’s sponsorship after briefly suggesting the then president was responsible for the riot of his supporters on Capitol Hill Hill. His services to Trump notably helped thwart plans for an independent 9/11-style commission to investigate the worst attack on American democracy in modern history. McCarthy also heads a party that has banned Republican members of the select committee, the representatives. Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, two staunch conservatives who were prepared to tell the truth about what happened.

Kinzinger is not running for re-election, while Cheney faces a Trump-backed lead candidate. Another Republican who voted to impeach Trump for the insurgency, Rep. Fred Upton, also drew a main challenger backed by the former president who credited the lies about voter fraud.

“I saw people walk down the plaza and saw them come back,” Michigan congressman Dana Bash told CNN on Sunday, describing her experience on Jan.6. “And or the noises and obviously I could see what was going on. But it was real and shocking and… it was scary. “

Analysis denies Trump’s theory of alleged fraud 1:39

Upton’s refusal to adhere to the Trump personality cult, which demands fact-defying obedience to the fantasies of a stolen election, could cost him his political career. If so, he will join the growing list of Republicans ousted from power by the former president in an operation that ensures that a possible future Republican majority in the House of Representatives will be at his service and likely be a weapon for Trumpism. tailored. as the presidential elections of 2024 approach.

From the outside, it’s hard to see how far the House of Representatives select committee has managed to penetrate what is happening in Trump’s White House on January 6. Although several prominent associates of the former president refuse to testify, the commission has conducted several hundred interviews with people inside and outside the former administration. Not everyone has the political commitment or the financial resources to engage in a legal battle without a subpoena. And details of the trial that emerged on Christmas Eve showed Budowich provided the commission with more than 1,700 pages of documents and gave approximately four hours of testimony. On Friday night, he filed a complaint to prevent the commission from obtaining bank statements. The previously undisclosed request for the documents is another indication that the commission has made substantial progress behind the scenes and may at least partially thwart Trump’s cover-up despite its best efforts.

The horror of the January 6 uprising

It is in the measure of the horror of January 6 – now almost a year later – that new details still emerge of the frantic and dangerous hours on Capitol Hill and the heroism of the police officers insulted by the Party’s attempt. Republican to deny the story. .

Donald Trump insists on keeping his taxes secret 0:38

The Justice Department last week released a startling video of a three-hour battle in which rioters brandished weapons and officers were severely beaten in a tunnel on the Capitol. The video, taken from a Capitol Hill security camera, was released after CNN and other media requested access. It showed pro-Trump rioters pushing policemen with flag poles, using pepper spray and crushing an officer in a doorway. Metropolitan Police Officer Michael Fanone was pulled from the police line and into the crowd by a rioter with his arm around his neck. In the video, you can see how Fanone ends up falling and disappearing into the mass of rioters, where he says he was shocked in the neck, hit with a flag pole and heard the rioters shout “kill him with his own gun”. Fanone said she suffered a heart attack and lost consciousness during the attack.

However, Trump, who released a series of delusional statements last week and promises a press conference on the anniversary of the January 6 riots, argues that “the insurgency took place on November 3, it is the completely unarmed protest of the beloved elections that took place on January 6. “

The power of this lie, and the former president’s apparent determination to regain power on that basis in 2024, shows why the effort of the House of Representatives select committee to expose the truth is so important.

