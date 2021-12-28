Leveling what? Britons mystified by Boris Johnson’s flagship policy – POLITICO

Press play to listen to this article

LONDON Boris Johnson rarely misses an opportunity to pledge to bring Britain up to speed, but most voters don’t know what he’s talking about, a new poll shows.

The promise to ‘enhance’ opportunities for people living in parts of the UK long forgotten by Westminster was a central part of the UK Prime Minister’s address to voters.While the phrase is widely understood to refer to tackling regional inequalities, Johnson struggled to define his parameters beyond that.

One in four Britons have never heard of the strategy, suggests a YouGov poll shared exclusively with POLITICO, while 50% have heard the term but have no idea or are unsure of what it means. That leaves only a quarter of the people who say they know exactly what it means to level up.

Johnson recently sought to energize the relevant ministry by renaming it the Department for Leveling Up and placing Cabinet Minister Michael Gove in charge. Gove is set to produce a more detailed strategy plan in the form of a white paper, due early in the new year.

YouGovs’ findings, however, indicate that he may have his work cut out for these policies to resonate with voters.

One of the key strategic calculations for Johnson’s ruling Tories is how to hold onto the seats in the North and Midlands they won in the landslide victory in the 2019 election. These so-called ‘red wall’ constituencies were traditionally held by the opposition Labor Party. and voters have long complained about Westminster’s underinvestment and neglect. Newly-elected Tory MPs in those constituencies argue that it is essential that Johnson live up to his pledges to ‘take it to the next level’ to ensure their seats do not go to Labor in the next election.

Despite this, public understanding of the concept appears to have waned over the past year. Compared to a similar poll In December 2020, the proportion of those who said they knew the meaning of the slogan fell by seven percentage points, and those who said they did not know what it meant increased by 14 percentage points.

Despite their fragile understanding of the intricacies of Johnson’s plan, voter expectations are high. Half of the British public believe the current amount of money the government is spending in their region is too low, according to a YouGovs study.

In the North East and North West of England, two-thirds of people (66% and 65% respectively) think the government is not spending enough money in their area, the highest proportion of all the regions of Great Britain.

This compares to just over a third (36%) of Londoners who feel the same way.

People tend to think that leveling will make little difference in their area, with only 7% of them believing it will result in additional expenses in their community.

While optimism for an increase in local spending is low in all parts of the UK, it is lowest in South East England (3% believe the upgrade will earn them more than money where they live) and London (5%) and highest in North East and North West England (12%).

Shadow Leveling Up Labor Secretary Lisa Nandy said: It’s no surprise that people don’t know what leveling means after two years, the government can’t even agree on what it means.

She called on ministers to “stop tinkering” and “trust local areas to spur investment” in better jobs, transport and opportunities.

A spokesperson for the Department of Leveling Up said: Our ambitious leveling plans will transform the economic geography of every corner of the UK, and our white paper will explain how we get there.

The spokesperson clarified that upgrading means raising living standards, improving public services, increasing civic pride and strengthening local leadership.