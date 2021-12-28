WATCH: Missouri girl injured in tornado receives Christmas presents from Trump





Former President Donald Trump and former First Lady Melania Trump surprised a Missouri family with Christmas presents after their home was destroyed in a recent tornado.

Avalinn Rackley, 7, appeared in shock when her grandmother told her two large boxes of gifts were from the former president and first lady.

Oh my God! Rackley yelled.

Rackley’s grandmother, Pam Moore, posted a video on Facebook of the little girl realizing who the gifts were from as she sat next to her father, Trey Rackley.

Christmas gift boxes included signed hats and books, presidential blankets, American Girl dolls, pens and jewelry. The former first couple also included a letter sending their wishes.

We are so encouraged by the strength and determination you have shown during this very difficult time. You will remain in our hearts for complete care and comfort as you continue to recover, the letter read. With your unwavering spirit, the unwavering strength and support of your wonderful family and many friends, your future potential is limitless. May God bless you and your family.

Trump has not made the freebies public. They only became public after Moores’ post on Facebook.

The Rackley’s home in Caruthers, Missouri, was destroyed by a tornado during the series of storms that swept through the Midwest earlier this month. Avalinns older sister Annistyn, 9, was killed. Her mother, Meghan, suffered broken bones and severe head trauma and is still recovering. Avalinn’s father and younger sister Alanna, 3, suffered minor injuries, while Avalinn broke vertebrae when she was sucked into the tornado. She has to wear a neck brace and is learning to walk again.

I was flying in the tornado and prayed to Jesus to take care of me, and he spat me out and the tornado spat me in the mud, Avalinn told RedState.

Storms have ravaged many parts of the Midwest, including Kentucky, in recent weeks, with the National Weather Service confirming 66 tornadoes in 10 states. There are now more than 90 confirmed storm deaths, making 2021 the deadliest year for tornadoes since 2011.

