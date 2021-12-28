Donald Trump and Melania send Christmas presents to girl injured in Missouri tornado that killed her sister





Former President Donald Trump and his wife Melania sent boxes of Christmas presents to Avalinn Rackley, a 7-year-old girl who was seriously injured in a Missouri tornado earlier this month that also killed her sister Annistyn.

Avalinn’s grandmother, Pam Moore, filmed the 7-year-old’s reaction to the news that the former president had sent her gifts, the Daily Mail reported.

In the video posted over Christmas, Avalinn sat next to her father, Trey, wearing matching Christmas onesies, in front of two large boxes. Her grandmother said, “These boxes came in the mail, and they are from… President Trump!” These two boxes. Can you believe it?

Avalinn smiles in excitement. She then cried out, “Oh my God!” and leaned on the couch while wearing a neck brace and neck brace for her injuries.

Moore posted on Facebook that the family received “Donald Trump signed hats, presidential blankets, American Girl Dolls, President Trump and Melania signed books, pens, bracelets and more!”

The former president and first lady also sent a letter to Avalinn. “We are so encouraged by the strength and determination you have shown during this very difficult time. You will remain in our hearts for complete care and comfort as you continue to recover,” they wrote.

A tornado swept through the Rackley family’s home in Caruthersville, Missouri on December 10. Parents Meghan and Trey, sheltered in their bathroom with their daughters Avalinn, Alanna, 3, and Annistyn, 9. The Daily Mail says the tornado threw the family into a field, killing Annistyn and seriously injuring Avalinn and Meghan.

Avalinn ended up with a broken vertebra and had to be operated on. She will remain in a corset for the “foreseeable future,” the Daily Mail wrote.

Meghan suffered from a severe head trauma. She recently woke up from a coma and is slowly recovering.

Donald and Melania Trump told Avalinn: “With your unwavering spirit, the unwavering strength and support of your wonderful family and many friends, your future potential is limitless.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/all-things-trump/donald-trump-melania-send-christmas-gifts-girl-injured-missouri The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos