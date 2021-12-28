Diplomatic relations in 2021: a year marked by Biden’s promises, threats from China and the bodybuilding of Russia | World news

The year began with a promise.

“America is back,” proclaimed Joe Biden, take its rightful place at the forefront of the free world, making up for the sins of his predecessor.

The Trump the presidency ended with a desecration. Americans had turned against their holy of holies, the high temple of their democracy on Capitol Hill, encouraged by their own president and his great fiction that the election was stolen, fomented on social networks.

Joe Biden says America is back after his inauguration



The shining city on a hill summoned by Ronald Reagan has been exposed as divided against itself, emboldening its enemies, sowing doubt in the minds of its friends and allies.

It was Joe Biden’s job to dispel those doubts. In his inaugural address, he pledged to “mend alliances and engage with the world.”

“We will lead not only by the example of our power, but by the power of our example,” he said.

If America is back, its enemies do not seem convinced. Vladimir Putin is so skeptical he parked heavy armor and 175,000 troops at the Ukrainian border or so.

Iran makes far-fetched demands, threatening relaunch of deal intended to stop him from building the bomb, and the Chinese president Xi Jinping speaks as if he is invading and retaking Taiwan is only a matter of time.

Joe Biden’s Nadir of the Year arrived in Afghanistan in August. America is not so much turning its back, a British official said anonymously during the debacle.

US withdrawal from Afghanistan led to rapid Taliban takeover



The precipitate, chaotic withdrawal and the rush Kabul’s fall to the Taliban, undermined Allied confidence in the United States.

The enemies watched with joy. The impression that the best-equipped army in the world was being sent to pack up by a motley guerrilla army has comforted jihadists around the world.

The implications could be most worrying for Taiwan. In October, Chinese President Xi Jinping said “reunification” with Taiwan “must be achieved.”

When the Communists took control of mainland China, their nationalist enemies fled to Taiwan. If Xi Jinping can take it back, he will claim a greatness rivaling that of Mao.

Could China go to war with Taiwan?



The deterrence against this threat rests on the prospect of America defending Taiwan with Pacific allies.

The perception that America is letting its allies down, such as in Afghanistan, do nothing to bolster their confidence in Taiwan and make China more daring.

Ironically, Joe Biden justified his hasty and unhappy retirement to Afghanistan by the need to focus on China. In truth, it was part of America’s constant withdrawal from the world that dates back to the last time Biden worked in the White House under Barack Obama.

There are reasons to celebrate America and the world order Donald Trump has done so much to undermine.

International gatherings may not have achieved their lofty goals of saving the planet from climate change and humanity from the pandemic.

But the allies come face to face and do business.

There were none of the stories from the Trump era.

Recovering from the dislocation caused by the pandemic and the disruption of the Trump era was never going to be easy. The allies have found unity over Russia and the Ukraine.

the recent meeting of G7 foreign ministers in Liverpool was a model of swift and effective diplomacy compared to other summits.

G7 foreign ministers met this month in Liverpool. Photo: Thomas Koehler / picture-alliance / dpa / AP Images



But will this be enough to dissuade Russian military adventurism and curb Xi Jinping’s grandiose reunification project, which threatens regional stability and the fragile global economic recovery?

And overall, will their lower-level counterparts in Caracas, Tehran or Damascus have been made to reflect by the events of the last year?

Probably not.

And that means America and its allies will need to do much more to ensure our security and prosperity and to keep the world order in good shape over the coming year.