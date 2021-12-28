Reading the slide pushes young Turks to work virtually abroad

About two years ago, as the Turkish lira continued its long decline, Batikan Erdogan created a chart that caused him to re-evaluate his career choices.

Seeing that his income for the previous five years was stable in dollars, he decided he needed to earn in foreign currency. But, rather than join the many people he knew who had left the country in recent years to work abroad, he found a job working from Turkey for a Seattle-based start-up.

“I didn’t want to leave my family, my friends, just to move to another country for work purposes,” he said, adding that the purchasing power of his dollar salary was also more important in Istanbul. . “Earning in dollars and spending in lire is more attractive to me than living in Berlin and spending in euros. ”

The 31-year-old, who now works remotely for another US start-up, is part of a virtual brain drain in Turkey’s tech and IT sectors that has been accelerated by the coronavirus pandemic and made worse by Turkey’s economic hardship. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, a longtime opponent of high interest rates, has ordered the central bank to repeatedly lower the cost of borrowing despite soaring inflation.

As global companies and their employees have adapted to the pandemic, remote working has offered exciting opportunities for outward looking young people, but poses challenges for Turkish companies.

Gizem Oztok Altinsac, chief economist of the Turkish business association Tusiad, said the business world was “very unhappy”. “It’s good for young people who have huge unemployment in our country, but it’s very bad for the real sector, which needs qualified young people and cannot pay their salaries.

The phenomenon is part of a larger global trend, as the pandemic has encouraged companies, especially those in the tech sector, to look beyond their immediate surroundings for new hires.

“Covid has completely changed the way engineering teams are put together,” said Vivek Ravisankar, of the Silicon Valley-based recruiting platform HackerRank. “Companies got a taste of what it means to attract talent within a 15-mile radius and they won’t look back. “

This has profound consequences for the wages that companies have to offer. While pay in the past tended to vary widely by location, Ravisankar said regional and global differences in pay were starting to narrow. “I wouldn’t be surprised how it goes, if [in future] there are fairly similar pay scales across the world, ”he said.

Opposition parties say Turkey has already suffered a talent brain drain over the past 10 years as the country has grown more authoritarian under Erdogan’s leadership, along with political and economic turmoil.

In a survey of young people aged 18-29 conducted last year by the MAK polling agency and Yeditepe University, 64% of those polled said they would like to leave Turkey to live permanently in Turkey. foreigner. A majority cited the desire for a “better future” as a motivation.

A tram in central Istanbul. The Turkish lira has lost over 80% of its value against the dollar since early 2015 © Altan Gocher / Gocher Imagery / Getty

The Turkish lira has lost more than 80% of its value against the dollar since the start of 2015, eroding the purchasing power of those who earn in local currency.

Gonul Kamali, president of the Turkish Software Manufacturers Association (YASAD), which represents the software industry, said an international company could pay 5,000 or 6,000 € per month to hire a software engineer from Europe from the East – or 2,500 € for a Turkish. This compares to an average salary of around 15,000 TL (around 1180 €) per month for a developer with four to nine years of experience in a Turkish company. “His [a] extremely profitable situation for international companies ”, she declared.

“Software developers win in the end, so I’m proud,” Kamali added. “But Turkish businesses are suffering.”

Business leaders and industry representatives said that Turkey’s biggest and most exciting start-ups, such as Getir delivery service and Trendyol e-commerce platform, are still in a position to hire and retain the best talent. But others, including some of Turkey’s former industrial giants, have had a much harder time recruiting people with the skills they need.

Former Turkish Finance Minister Berat Albayrak launched an initiative last year to encourage 1 million young people to learn coding by offering free online courses.

Mustafa Ergen, vice chairman of the opposition Deva party, said such initiatives were welcome, but argued that a much broader overhaul was needed to expand education in schools and universities and to support the country’s growing technology sector.

advised

Ergen, who also teaches entrepreneurship and has his own start-up, said Turkey’s young demographics meant there was huge potential to build an army of young computer programmers and web developers. But he warned: “We should have done it 10 years ago. Every year we do not act, the window of opportunity closes as our population ages.

Turkey’s runaway inflation means that Erdogan, the tech worker, insists that he is not “getting rich” despite his salary in foreign currency. “I keep my purchasing power at the same level.

There are downsides to working from home, such as sometimes having a hard time switching off. But he’s happy in his company, a New York-based productivity startup called KosmoTime, where he’s been working since May as a product manager. In addition to an attractive salary, he offers perks such as travel to visit colleagues around the world.

Through his work, Erdogan and his fiancee hope to move from their apartment in the heart of Istanbul to the outskirts of the city in order to have a garden for their dog, Maya. He finds it hard to imagine returning to work for a Turkish company. KosmoTime “deserved my loyalty,” he said.