Federal cabinet to discuss conflicting proposals





ISLAMABAD:

The federal cabinet will consider two conflicting summaries today (Tuesday) – first seeking to appoint a new member of the Monetary and Fiscal Policy Coordination Council and second to abolish the council under the new autonomy bill. the central bank.

Both summaries were proposed by the Ministry of Finance and are part of the cabinet meeting agenda, which will be chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The government has decided to remove Dr Waqar Masood Khan, former finance secretary and former special assistant to the prime minister for revenue, from the Monetary and Fiscal Policy Coordination Board (MFPCB), sources told the Express Tribune.

Khan has been a member of the board since September 2020 but is removed from his post without his consent.

“I did not resign from my post as a member of the MFPCB,” Khan confirmed to The Express Tribune.

Previously, the government removed him from the Board of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP), which was a protected mandate.

The finance ministry said Khan was removed from his post because of his concern for private and national commitments.

A ministry official said the MFPCB’s tenure was not protected by law and the person could serve as long as the government wanted.

The Federal Minister of Finance is the Chairman of the Board of Directors and its members include the Federal Minister of Commerce or Secretary of Commerce, the Deputy Chairman of the Planning Commission, the Governor of the State Bank of Pakistan, the secretary of the Finance Division and two eminent macro or monetary economists.

Khan had been appointed to the board of directors in the category of eminent economist.

The Finance Division proposed three names for cabinet consideration with a request to choose one of them.

They are the member of the Economic Advisory Board of the Prime Minister and LUMS Professor Dr ljaz Nabi, LUMS Associate Professor of Economics Dr Syed Mohammad Hassan Shah and LUMS Pro-Rector Dr Azam Chaudhary.

The federal government created the MFPCB in 1994 as part of the central bank reform process, also guided by the IMF at the time.

The board of directors has the power to coordinate budgetary, monetary and exchange rate policies, to ensure consistency between the macroeconomic objectives of growth, inflation and budgetary, monetary and external accounts.

It also determines the extent of government borrowing from commercial banks taking into account the credit needs of the private sector, expanding liquidity, reviews the consistency of macroeconomic policies and revises the limits and targets set at the time of formulation. of the budget, taking into account the latest developments in the economy.

However, despite its desire to retain the board for better coordination, the government agreed to remove the board under the new State Bank of Pakistan Amendment Bill 2021, drafted under an IMF loan condition.

Ironically, the federal cabinet will first appoint a new board member and then consider the bill for approval which seeks to abolish the board, showing inconsistency in decision making.

If appointed, the new member will stay for just two weeks, with the deadline to approve the SBP amending bill being January 12, 2022.

The SBP bill seeks to cede everything, including the constitutional right to borrow money from the SBP, but, in return, it does not guarantee the accountability of the central bank.

According to some analysts, with the approval of the SBP amendment bill, the government will cut its hands off, which could one day lead to default even on domestic loans.

The federal cabinet will also take a summary to accept the resignation of the chairman of the board of the Pakistan Securities and Exchange Commission, Masoud A Naqvi, and will appoint Mehmood Mandviwalla as the new chairman of the board.

Mandviwalla is a prominent lawyer who has served on the board of directors of SBP.

Posted in The Express Tribune on December 28, 2021.

