Lockdown rules: the rules Boris Johnson could announce today – 3 different plans explained | United Kingdom | News





At Christmas, there was a break in the publication of Covid data. Today, the Prime Minister will receive the latest statistics and hear the latest guidance from his scientific advisers, before announcing his final decision on the restrictions (if any) he will reintroduce.

Boris Johnson will receive a full briefing from his science advisers today, after a two-day hiatus from publishing Covid data. The number of hospital admissions and Covid-related deaths since Christmas Eve will be a key factor in any decision made by the Prime Minister. The decentralized governments of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland have already reintroduced new Covid measures to curb the spread of Omicron. Mr Johnson had previously said he “cannot rule out” the strengthening of further restrictions and that the government “will not hesitate to act” if necessary after Christmas. READ MORE: Boris wants to offer advice NOT restrictions for New Years Eve parties

However, hospitality venues, such as nightclubs, were exempt. Proof of double vaccination or a negative Covid test is mandatory in certain contexts, such as large indoor events. Brits are encouraged to work from home where possible. Many experts expect the new Omicron wave to peak quickly. DO NOT MISS :

If today’s latest data dump suggests this will be the case, then it is likely that England will stick to Plan B and no further measures will be introduced. Diet C If the latest statistics show no significant improvement in case rates, or if hospital admissions remain high, the PM might consider applying some or all of the restrictions in Plan C. As of yet, a full ‘Plan C’ has not been released by the government, however, the potential rules could be:

The reintroduction of the rule of six Pubs and restaurants to introduce a social distance of two meters or to resume table service only

“Registration” on sites via the NHS Test and Trace application

Covid passports required for small venues

Reintroduction of the compulsory 10-day isolation period for contacts of a positive Covid case But under Plan C, schools would be unlikely to close.

A full lockout or two week breaker A full fourth lockout or even a so-called “circuit breaker” is highly unlikely, but it has not been completely ruled out. This would only be introduced if the latest stats are much worse than expected. Under these plans, Britons would be urged to stay at home unless they had to make essential trips, like shopping for their weekly groceries. All non-essential hotels and retail businesses would be forced to close. But schools are expected to remain open regardless, as the government has said they will be the last area to close.

