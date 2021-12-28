Images of 2021: key events from around the world





From military coups to supply chain issues and new technologies, the world has continued to experience significant changes in 2021. The year started shockingly with the January 6 Capitol Riot in Washington. , while the climate crisis remained in mind and tensions in Asia increased. ever more severe. Afghans sit aboard a US military plane in Kabul on August 19, after the Taliban took control of Afghanistan. | AFP-JIJI Actress Paing Phyoe Thu waved the three-fingered salute, a symbol of the “Hunger Games” series, on February 17 during one of the many protests in Yangon, Myanmar against a military coup that touched hundreds of thousands of people in a few days. | THE NEW YORK TIMES A screen shows Chinese President Xi Jinping during a performance commemorating the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese Communist Party at the Beijing National Stadium on June 28. The authorities tightened their grip on the country in 2021, cracking down on China’s tech sector and strengthening Xi’s position as the country’s most powerful leader since Mao Zedong. | REUTERS On December 10, a pedestrian walks past apartment buildings in the City Plaza development of the China Evergrande group in Beijing. The real estate developer has been officially labeled in default, a key moment for China’s heavily indebted property sector. | BLOOMBERG US President Joe Biden smiles during a virtual press conference with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (not pictured) at the White House in Washington on September 15. The announcement of a major security deal between the three nations angered China and also undermined relations with France. | REUTERS A pilot prepares for take off aboard an F-CK-1 Ching-kuo native defense fighter at a Tainan air base, Taiwan, Jan. 26. The increase in Chinese incursions into the island’s air defense zone and heightened tensions are leading to more discussion about the possibility of an invasion by Beijing. | REUTERS Visitors in front of an immersive art installation titled “Machine Hallucinations – Space: Metaverse” by media artist Refik Anadol, which was later converted to a non-fungible token and auctioned online at Sotheby’s, at the Digital Art Fair in Hong Kong September 7. 30. NFT, “web3” and “metaverse” are just a few of the tech buzzwords that have grown in popularity in 2021. | REUTERS People board a ferry during an evacuation as a forest fire burns in the village of Limni, on the island of Evia, Greece on August 6. in Glasgow, Scotland, October 31 – November 12 | REUTERS A satellite image shows Egypt’s Suez Canal blocked by the stranded container ship Ever Given on March 25. The disruption of supply chains caused by the stricken vessel portended even more serious problems later in the year. | ROSCOSMOS / VIA REUTERS PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

